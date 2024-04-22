 Stanford professor's advice for introverts at workplace: ‘You can achieve more by doing…’ - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stanford professor's advice for introverts at workplace: ‘You can achieve more by doing…’

ByHT News Desk
Apr 22, 2024 05:16 PM IST

According to Stanford University lecturer and communication expert, Matt Abrahams, even introverts can manage their workplace well and be influential.

In a workplace environment, extroverts are often considered as people who are better able to manage and deal with the people around them. However, According to Stanford University lecturer and communication expert, Matt Abrahams, even introverts can manage their workplace well and be influential.

Stanford professor Matt Abrahams suggests that you accomplish this by concentrating on the three "R"s: Reconnaissance, Reflection, and Research.(Unsplash)
Stanford professor Matt Abrahams suggests that you accomplish this by concentrating on the three "R"s: Reconnaissance, Reflection, and Research.(Unsplash)

According to him, you should engage with the people are you, who is your audience, including your bosses, colleagues, or clients. Introverts should engage their audience, observe, research, and reflect on their interactions.

HT launches Crick-it, a one stop destination to catch Cricket, anytime, anywhere. Explore now!

Read more: Mark Zuckerberg thinks this one thing is more important than data in AI

Abraham told CNBC Make It, “The biggest mistake people make in their communication is they don’t focus on the needs of the audience. Attention is the most precious commodity we have in the world today. If I’m not tailoring my message to you, you’re not going to pay attention to it.”

“You need to know your audience. You have to talk to them, listen to them, observe them ... You have to learn what’s important to people, then tailor your message to them,” says the Stanford lecturer.

Read more: Gold prices rise 7.60% this month. Which income tax rules apply and how?

Abrahams suggests that you accomplish this by concentrating on the three "R"s: Reconnaissance, Reflection, and Research.

Reconnaissance involves being aware of your coworkers' interactions and interests. You should also be observant about their communication style. "You have to understand their goals, their KPIs," advises Abrahams.

Read more: Mamaearth's Ghazal Alagh feels women should use these 5 power phrases more: Watch

According to him, research entails certain pointers for captivating your audience. Using inclusive language, such as the terms "us" or "we," is also appropriate.

Abrahams concludes by saying that thinking back on your relationships with other people is also very helpful. You can learn from your mistakes by reflecting on how you might improve your communication style, especially if your audience did not react favorably to your initial strategy.

Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
Stay informed on Business News, TCS Q4 Results Live, Jio Financial Services Q4 Results Live along with Gold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

News / Business / Stanford professor's advice for introverts at workplace: ‘You can achieve more by doing…’
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, April 22, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On