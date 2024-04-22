Stanford professor's advice for introverts at workplace: ‘You can achieve more by doing…’

In a workplace environment, extroverts are often considered as people who are better able to manage and deal with the people around them. However, According to Stanford University lecturer and communication expert, Matt Abrahams, even introverts can manage their workplace well and be influential. Stanford professor Matt Abrahams suggests that you accomplish this by concentrating on the three "R"s: Reconnaissance, Reflection, and Research.(Unsplash)

According to him, you should engage with the people are you, who is your audience, including your bosses, colleagues, or clients. Introverts should engage their audience, observe, research, and reflect on their interactions.

Abraham told CNBC Make It, “The biggest mistake people make in their communication is they don’t focus on the needs of the audience. Attention is the most precious commodity we have in the world today. If I’m not tailoring my message to you, you’re not going to pay attention to it.”

“You need to know your audience. You have to talk to them, listen to them, observe them ... You have to learn what’s important to people, then tailor your message to them,” says the Stanford lecturer.

Abrahams suggests that you accomplish this by concentrating on the three "R"s: Reconnaissance, Reflection, and Research.

Reconnaissance involves being aware of your coworkers' interactions and interests. You should also be observant about their communication style. "You have to understand their goals, their KPIs," advises Abrahams.

According to him, research entails certain pointers for captivating your audience. Using inclusive language, such as the terms "us" or "we," is also appropriate.

Abrahams concludes by saying that thinking back on your relationships with other people is also very helpful. You can learn from your mistakes by reflecting on how you might improve your communication style, especially if your audience did not react favorably to your initial strategy.