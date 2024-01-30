 How's the first human with Neuralink brain chip doing? Elon Musk gives update - Hindustan Times
News / Business / How's the first human with Neuralink brain chip doing? Elon Musk gives update

How's the first human with Neuralink brain chip doing? Elon Musk gives update

ByHT News Desk
Jan 30, 2024 02:43 PM IST

Elon Musk Neuralink: Elon Musk explained, “Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal."

The first human patient implanted with Neuralink’s brain-computer device is “recovering well,” owner of the company Elon Musk said. Elon Musk said that the person successfully received the implant on January 28. and the initial results showed “promising neuron spike detection.”

Elon Musk Neuralink: Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends a conference.(Reuters)
Elon Musk Neuralink: Tesla CEO Elon Musk attends a conference.(Reuters)

The brain implant aims to assist those with debilitating injuries or paralysis to interact with a phone or computer just by thinking, Elon Musk said, saying that the first product from Neuralink is called Telepathy.

Elon Musk explained, “Imagine if Stephen Hawking could communicate faster than a speed typist or auctioneer. That is the goal."

Neuralink got clearance to conduct its first trial to test its implant on humans by the US Food and Drug Administration . In September, Neuralink said it received approval for recruitment for the human trial as well. The goal of the process is to enable people to control a computer cursor or keyboard using their thoughts alone, the company said, adding that the implants' "ultra-fine" threads help transmit signals in participants' brains.

Controversy related to Neuralink

The company faced calls for scrutiny regarding its safety protocols and was fined for violating US Department of Transportation (DOT) rules regarding the movement of hazardous materials. Four US lawmakers also asked the US Securities and Exchange Commission to investigate whether Elon Musk misled investors about the safety of Neuralink technology. Elon Musk then wrote in a social media post that “no monkey has died as a result of a Neuralink implant”, adding that the company chose "terminal" monkeys to minimize risk to healthy ones.

    
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

© 2024 HindustanTimes
