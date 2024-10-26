Menu Explore
ICICI Bank Q2 results: Net profit grows 14.47%, interest income up 16.08%

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Oct 26, 2024 03:01 PM IST

ICICI Bank Q2 results: ICICI Bank Ltd, India's second-largest private sector lender has announced its second quarter financial results for the financial year 2024-25 on Saturday, October 26, 2024.

A bird flies past the facade of the ICICI bank head office in Mumbai, India, April 21, 2023.(Reuters)
How much was ICICI Bank's income?

The bank recorded a standalone net profit of 11,745.88 crore, a gain of 14.47% or 1,484.88 crore compared to the same quarter of the previous year, which was at 10,261 crore.

The income on interest was 40,537.38 crore, which was a 16.08% gain or a gain of 5,616.99 crore compared to the interest income of 34,920.39 crore during the first quarter of the financial year 2023-24, or the previous year.

The income on investments rose to 8,311.33 crore, which was an increase of 18.38% or 1,291.02 crore from the previous year's 7,020.31 crore.

How much was ICICI Bank's NPAs?

ICICI Bank's gross non-performing assets (NPAs) was 27,121.15 crore. This was a fall of 9.10% or 2,715.79 crore compared to the previous year's second quarter NPAs of 29,836.94 crore.

The bank's net NPAs however increased to 5,685.14 crore, a rise of 12.65% or 638.67 crore compared to 5,046.47 crore during the same quarter of the previous year.

What are the sectoral aspects of ICICI Bank's Q2 2024-25 financial results?

The bank's retail banking revenue grew by 17.14% to 38,750.86 crore compared to the 33,080.02 crore during the same quarter of the previous year, which is a rise of 5,670.84 crore.

ICICI's wholesale banking revenue grew to 20,388.83 crore, which is a increase of 3,005.06 crore or 17.28% compared to last year's 17,383.77 crore.

The bank's digital banking revenues increased by 31.49% or by 2,407.39 crore to 10,051.48 crore from 7,644.09 crore last year.

How did ICICI Banks' shares perform?

ICICI Bank's shares closed at 1,255.50 on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) after the week's trading session ended on Friday, October 25, 2024. This was a gain of 0.23% or 2.90 points from the previous day's close.

