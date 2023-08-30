In fresh exit from Byju's, CEO of subsidiary WhiteHat Jr resigns: Report
According to a report, Ananya Tripathi has been on maternity leave since May. She joined in April 2022.
Ananya Tripathi, the CEO of online tutoring firm WhiteHat Jr, is reportedly moving on, and has, therefore, resigned from the fully-owned subsidiary of Byju's.
Tripathi's resignation, reported by Moneycontrol, marks the latest senior-level exit from crises-hit Byju's, and follows resignations of Prathushya Agarwal (Chief Business Officer) and two other business heads – Himanshu Bajaj and Mukut Deepak.
Ananya Tripathi leaves WhiteHat Jr
According to Moneycontrol, Byju's is yet to formally accept the resignation, and efforts are underway to convince her to stay on. A McKinskey alumni, she has been on maternity leave since May, the report said.
Tripathi, who joined from KKR Capstone where she last served as Managing Director, was also with Myntra, working as Chief Strategy Officer for four years.
Meanwhile, Arjun Mohan, who rejoined the struggling edtech giant in July to lead its international operations, has been supporting the WhiteHat team in Tripathi's absence, since rejoining.
Byju's acqusition of WhiteHat Jr
The Bengaluru-headquartered India's most-valued startup acquired the Karan Bajaj-founded code learning platform in August 2020, doing so in a cash deal worth $300 million (approx. ₹2500 crore).
Bajaj continued as the CEO of WhiteHat Jr but left in August 2021. Byju's executive Trupti Mukker succeeded him, with Tripathi taking over from her.
