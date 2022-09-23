Home / Business / India forex reserves fall to near two-year low

India forex reserves fall to near two-year low

business
Published on Sep 23, 2022 06:30 PM IST

For a seventh straight week, India's foreign exchange reserves dropped to $545.652 billion in the week to Sept 16, its lowest level since October 2, 2020.

Reserves stood at $550.871 billion at the end of the previous week. (PTI)
Reserves stood at $550.871 billion at the end of the previous week. (PTI)
Reuters | | Posted by Lingamgunta Nirmitha Rao

India's foreign exchange reserves fell for a seventh straight week, dropping to $545.652 billion in the week to Sept 16, its lowest level since Oct. 2, 2020, Reserve Bank of India's weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

Reserves stood at $550.871 billion at the end of the previous week.

Though the fall in reserves is partly due to valuation changes, analysts believe a large part of the fall has been on account of the Reserve Bank of India's intervention in the currency market to prevent the rupee from depreciating more sharply against dollar.

The rupee steadied by the close of trading on Friday after a turbulent week, tumbling past 81 per dollar to touch a record low earlier in the session, prompting RBI to intervene.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
forex market
forex market

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out