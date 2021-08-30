Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Aug 30, 2021

Gold Price in India ( ₹47670) has increased since yesterday( ₹47660). Also, it was above the average Gold Price observed this week ( ₹47565.7) by 0.22%.

Although the Gold Price Today in both global ($1816.7) as well as Indian market ( ₹47670) experienced a growth, the Gold Price in Indian market grew by a lesser rate of 0.02% as compared to the growth Global gold price of 0.18%.

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, Aug 30, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, the global Gold Price continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47489 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹71.2. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47670 .

MCX Gold on Monday, Aug 30, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.15% to ₹47489 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.54% or about ₹71.2 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 1.52% or ₹976.7 per kg to the price level of ₹64255 per kg.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, Aug 30, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion has been constant since yesterday and any fluctuation today in the gold price would suggest no relation with the dollar value.