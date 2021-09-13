Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Monday, Sep 13, 2021

Gold Price observed no change since yesterday( ₹47070) and also, it was on par with the average gold price observed this week ( ₹47115.7).

Although the global Gold Price Today ($1816.7) has increased by 0.18%, the Gold Price is the same in the Indian market ( ₹47070).

Gold and other precious metals on Monday, Sep 13, 2021

The Gold Price Today continued its uptrend as compared to yesterday in the global market. The Gold Price rose by 0.18% to $1816.7 per Troy ounce. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47021 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹51.7. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47070 .

MCX Gold on Monday, Sep 13, 2021

Gold prices in India plunged today with futures on MCX by 0.11% to ₹47021 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.18% or about ₹51.7 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures plunged nearly 0.31% or ₹197.4 per kg to the price level of ₹63663 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47070) had no change over yesterday ( ₹47070), whereas global spot prices saw growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. However, a decrease was observed in MCX future price of ₹ 51.7 with value of ₹47021 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Monday, Sep 13, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today increased to ₹73.6 as compared to previous close of ₹73.5. The rise of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a higher gold price in the domestic markets.