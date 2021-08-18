Indian spot gold rate and silver price on Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021

Today Gold Rate ( ₹ 47440) is higher than this week's average of ₹47080.0 by 0.76%. The Gold Price was higher than yesterday's value of ₹47430.

The Indian Gold Price Today is ₹47440 which grew by 0.02%; the rate was lower than the global Gold Price growth rate of 0.18%. The global Gold Price Today is $1816.7.

Gold and other precious metals on Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021

Following yesterday's trend, the global Gold Price continued its growth today as well. It was clocked at $1816.7 per Troy ounce in the latest close which noted an increase of 0.18% over yesterday. This price level is 4.24% higher than average Gold Price observed in the past 30 days ($1739.7). Among the other precious metals, Silver Price Today saw a fall. The Silver Price plunged 0.06% to $25.2 per Troy ounce.

Further, platinum price has shown an uptick. The precious metal platinum rose 0.05% to $1078.0 per Troy ounce. Meanwhile in India, gold was priced at ₹47258 per 10 gram on MCX, with a change of ₹52.0. Also, the price of 24k gold in the Indian spot market was quoted at ₹47440 .

MCX Gold on Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021

On MCX, gold futures prices in India jumped 0.11% to ₹47258 per 10 gram. In the previous session, gold was up 0.14% or about ₹52.0 per 10 gram.

On MCX, silver futures grew nearly 0.24% or ₹152.8 per kg to the price level of ₹63655 per kg.

The gold spot price today ( ₹47440) increased by ₹52.0 from yesterday ( ₹47430), along with global spot prices growth of $3.25 to $1816.7 value today. Similar trend was observed in MCX future price with an increase of ₹52.0 and value of ₹47258 as of today.

Currency Exchange Rate on Wednesday, Aug 18, 2021

The dollar to rupee conversion today improved to ₹74.3 as compared to previous close of ₹74.4. The fall of dollar against rupee might influence gold's rate today reflecting a lower gold price in the domestic markets.