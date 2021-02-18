IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Business / Indian startup Hike planning social networking platform to rival Facebook
Kavin Bharti Mittal, son of Airtel's Sunil Mittal in his office in Gurgaon. His startup, Hike Messenger has raced to a $1.4 billion valuation within 3 years of inception.(HT Archive)
Kavin Bharti Mittal, son of Airtel's Sunil Mittal in his office in Gurgaon. His startup, Hike Messenger has raced to a $1.4 billion valuation within 3 years of inception.(HT Archive)
business

Indian startup Hike planning social networking platform to rival Facebook

Kavin Bharti Mittal is betting on a Facebook-like new social networking platform that promises to weed out “creeps” and “fake profiles” as well as a gaming app that aims to tap rising demand in the world’s second-most populous country.
READ FULL STORY
Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:58 PM IST

Kavin Bharti Mittal, a scion of the family behind India’s second-biggest wireless operator, is planning to revive his struggling technology startup more than four years after it was valued at $1.4 billion by backers including Softbank Group Corp.

Since attaining unicorn status in 2016, New Delhi-based Hike Pvt. has suffered a string of setbacks. The latest blow came last month when it shut down its signature messaging app -- a platform that grabbed the attention of other investors such as Tencent Holdings Ltd. and Foxconn Technology Group for taking on WhatsApp in the local market.

That setback doesn’t mean the end of the road for Hike, the 33-year-old son of Bharti Airtel Ltd.’s billionaire-chairman Sunil Mittal, said in an interview last week. In a bid to rekindle growth, he’s now betting on a Facebook-like new social networking platform that promises to weed out “creeps” and “fake profiles” as well as a gaming app that aims to tap rising demand in the world’s second-most populous country.

“This is the most excited I’ve been in 18 months,” Mittal said. Hike would go back to investors to raise funds sometime this year, he said, declining to elaborate.

Mittal’s attempt to salvage the startup highlights the struggle faced by many Indian technology entrepreneurs who are chasing a market of more than a billion consumers with a smartphone user base that’s projected to surpass 750 million this year, with online entertainment to financial products and shopping. While some of them have aspired to become local versions of Facebook Inc. or an Amazon.com Inc., few have so far succeeded in even coming close to beating the U.S. giants.

Quirky Stickers

In recent years Mittal has seen more lows with Hike, as the glory of its early years faded. Despite becoming a hit early on thanks to its quirky stickers and a privacy feature that let teenagers hide chats from parents, Hike’s messenger app overtime failed to challenge the popularity of WhatsApp in India. Another idea of Mittal -- a super-app similar to China’s WeChat -- also didn’t take off.

Hike saw its revenue from operations crash to $5,000 for the year ended March 2019 -- the latest year for which data is available -- from $81,000 the year before, according to researcher Tracxn Technologies Pvt. Losses from continuing plus discontinued operations for FY19 were at $235 million, Tracxn data shows.

After scaling up too fast and making some top-level hiring decisions that didn’t work out well, Hike is now more streamlined with just 155 employees. And Mittal is focused on bolstering revenue through Hike’s two new platforms.

Vibe is a by-approval-only social networking website that, according to its website, promises to connect users with “the funnest people online. Safely.” More than 300,000 applications have been received since the sign-ups opened last month.

Rush is Hike’s new bite-sized gaming platform that was launched in December and is an online version of gaming arcades with coin-operated game machines typically found in malls and amusement parks.

India’s nascent online gaming industry is expected to more than double to $2.8 billion in 2022 up from $1.1 billion in 2019, according to a Deloitte report last month, boosted by pandemic-led lockdowns that forced Indians to stay at home. Mukesh Ambani, India’s richest man, said in February last year that gaming will be bigger than music, movies and TV shows combined.

“With Vibe and Rush, we have completed one big pivot. We are cutting away the old stuff,” Mittal said, declining to share the latest financials. “We’ll start thinking about what it means to be profitable in 2022.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
kavin bharti mittal hike messenger facebook india
Close
Senior citizens stare at TDS deduction by banks at higher rate (Representative Image/REUTERS)
Senior citizens stare at TDS deduction by banks at higher rate (Representative Image/REUTERS)
business

Senior citizens stare at TDS deduction by banks at higher rate

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Karan Manral
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:44 PM IST
The newly proposed TDS rule doesn’t provide any exception for those exempted from filing income tax returns (ITR).
READ FULL STORY
Close
As tensions with China escalated along their Himalayan border over the summer last year, New Delhi stepped up curbs on Chinese activity in the country, adding extra scrutiny for visas for Chinese businessmen, academics, industry experts, and advocacy groups. (Representative Image)(AP)
As tensions with China escalated along their Himalayan border over the summer last year, New Delhi stepped up curbs on Chinese activity in the country, adding extra scrutiny for visas for Chinese businessmen, academics, industry experts, and advocacy groups. (Representative Image)(AP)
business

India's visa curbs for Chinese workers hurting Taiwan tech giants

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:08 PM IST
India has been slow to issue visas to Chinese engineers, who are needed to help Taiwanese companies set up factories in the South Asian nation, people with knowledge of the matter said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Kavin Bharti Mittal, son of Airtel's Sunil Mittal in his office in Gurgaon. His startup, Hike Messenger has raced to a $1.4 billion valuation within 3 years of inception.(HT Archive)
Kavin Bharti Mittal, son of Airtel's Sunil Mittal in his office in Gurgaon. His startup, Hike Messenger has raced to a $1.4 billion valuation within 3 years of inception.(HT Archive)
business

Indian startup Hike planning social networking platform to rival Facebook

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:58 PM IST
Kavin Bharti Mittal is betting on a Facebook-like new social networking platform that promises to weed out “creeps” and “fake profiles” as well as a gaming app that aims to tap rising demand in the world’s second-most populous country.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Sensex tumbles 379.14 pts to end at 51,324.69; Nifty drops 89.95 pts to 15,118.95(Bloomberg)
Sensex tumbles 379.14 pts to end at 51,324.69; Nifty drops 89.95 pts to 15,118.95(Bloomberg)
business

Sensex tumbles 379 points; Nifty ends below 15,200

By hindustantimes.com, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 04:08 PM IST
The 30-share BSE index ended 379.14 points or 0.73 per cent lower at 51,324.69. Similarly, the broader NSE Nifty dropped 89.95 points or 0.59 per cent to 15,118.95.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A nurse administers the Covid-19 vaccine to the frontline workers after the virtual launch of the Covid-19 vaccination drive. (ANI Photo )
A nurse administers the Covid-19 vaccine to the frontline workers after the virtual launch of the Covid-19 vaccination drive. (ANI Photo )
business

Industry seeks participation in Covid-19 vaccination programme: CII

PTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 03:06 PM IST
Taking cognisance of the fact that the second phase of inoculating those over 50 years will be a particularly challenging task, the CII has come out with three key recommendations.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Apple assembles a bulk of its iPads in China, but is fast diversifying production to markets such as India and Vietnam to minimise the impact of the US-China trade war and the coronavirus crisis REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo(REUTERS)
Apple assembles a bulk of its iPads in China, but is fast diversifying production to markets such as India and Vietnam to minimise the impact of the US-China trade war and the coronavirus crisis REUTERS/Mike Segar/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Apple lobbies for India incentives as it plans iPad assembly

Reuters, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 02:23 PM IST
Apple, along with others, is lobbying for a bigger budgetary outlay of 200 billion rupees before that plan is finalised, as India doesn't yet have the scale or the supply chain for making IT products and competes with duty-free imports of tech products, two of the sources said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Nestle Chief Executive Mark Schneider talks during a news conference at the company headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland.(REUTERS)
Nestle Chief Executive Mark Schneider talks during a news conference at the company headquarters in Vevey, Switzerland.(REUTERS)
business

Nestle outshines peers thanks to pet food, health products

Reuters, Zurich
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:51 PM IST
Nestle has fared better than some rivals by shedding underperforming businesses and investing in growth areas such as plant-based food, coffee and health science.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The GameStop surge resulted in massive losses for Melvin, after the hedge fund bet the retailer’s stock price would tumble.(Reuters)
The GameStop surge resulted in massive losses for Melvin, after the hedge fund bet the retailer’s stock price would tumble.(Reuters)
business

Lawmakers overseeing GameStop top US market participation

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 01:01 PM IST
Disclosure forms for the House Financial Services Committee’s 54 members show that 83%, or 45 lawmakers, have some exposure to the market in mutual funds, retirement accounts, or direct ownership of individual stocks.
READ FULL STORY
Close
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen on the door of an Amazon Books retail store in New York City, U.S., February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo(REUTERS)
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Amazon is seen on the door of an Amazon Books retail store in New York City, U.S., February 14, 2019. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid/File Photo(REUTERS)
business

Amazon documents reveal secret strategy to dodge India's regulators: Report

Reuters
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 11:34 AM IST
  • Amazon favoured big sellers on its India platform – and used them to manoeuvre around rules meant to protect the country's small retailers from getting crushed by e-commerce giants, internal documents show. As one presentation urged: “Test the Boundaries of what is allowed by law.”
READ FULL STORY
Close
As per the findings, 20 per cent companies plan to give a double-digit increment this year compared to only 12 per cent in 2020.(Reuters)
As per the findings, 20 per cent companies plan to give a double-digit increment this year compared to only 12 per cent in 2020.(Reuters)
business

Employees in Indian companies to get 7.3% average increment this year: Survey

Posted by Arpan RaiPTI, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:57 AM IST
  • As many as 92 per cent companies that participated in the survey plan to give an increment in 2021 compared to only 60 per cent last year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The Jaguar Land Rover logo is seen at a dealership, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Milton Keynes, UK.(REUTERS)
The Jaguar Land Rover logo is seen at a dealership, following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Milton Keynes, UK.(REUTERS)
business

Covid-19: Jaguar Land Rover to cut 2,000 jobs globally

Reuters, London
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:39 AM IST
However, it added that the organisational review did not impact hourly paid, manufacturing employees.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A customer shops at a Bunnings Warehouse store, operated by Wesfarmers Ltd., in Sydney, Australia.(Bloomberg)
A customer shops at a Bunnings Warehouse store, operated by Wesfarmers Ltd., in Sydney, Australia.(Bloomberg)
business

Covid-19: Unemployment falls further in Australia as recovery intensifies

Bloomberg
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:38 AM IST
Australia is experiencing a V-shaped recovery as the relative containment of Covid-19 boosts confidence and encourages cashed-up households to spend.
READ FULL STORY
Close
In the previous session, gold had closed at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>46,237 per 10 gram while silver ended the day at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>69,231 per kg.(REUTERS)
In the previous session, gold had closed at 46,237 per 10 gram while silver ended the day at 69,231 per kg.(REUTERS)
business

After a low day, gold prices trade slightly high at 46,430

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Deepali Sharma, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:20 AM IST
The safe haven of assets which has been extracting loss in this year, had skyrocketed to 56,200 per 10 gram in August, 2020.
READ FULL STORY
Close
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
People watch the Sensex on a screen outside Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in Mumbai. (PTI File Photo)
business

Sensex, Nifty open marginally higher; ONGC top gainer

PTI
UPDATED ON FEB 18, 2021 10:23 AM IST
The 30-share BSE index was trading 61.08 points or 0.12 per cent higher at 51,764.91.
READ FULL STORY
Close
A petrol pump attendant waits for customers as national petrol and diesel prices rise at Bharat Petroleum Fuel Station, in New Delhi. (ANI File Photo )
A petrol pump attendant waits for customers as national petrol and diesel prices rise at Bharat Petroleum Fuel Station, in New Delhi. (ANI File Photo )
business

Petrol price climbs to 89.88/L in Delhi, diesel crosses 80-mark

By hindustantimes.com | Written by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 08:37 AM IST
Petrol retailed at 96.32 per litre in Mumbai on Thursday and diesel at 87.32 while the fuels were priced at 91.11 and 83.86 respectively in Kolkata.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP