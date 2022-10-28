Home / Business / India's forex reserves drop to lowest since July 2020

India's forex reserves drop to lowest since July 2020

Published on Oct 28, 2022 09:01 PM IST

The rupee hit a record low of 83.29 per dollar in that turbulent week, and traders said the RBI had intervened in both the spot and forward markets to contain the slide.

The rupee ended 0.25% higher at 82.47 per dollar this week, ending a run of six straight weeks of declines.(HT_PRINT)
Reuters | | Posted by Sharangee Dutta, Mumbai

India's foreign exchange reserves fell to $524.52 billion in the week through Oct. 21 to remain at their lowest since July 2020, the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) weekly statistical supplement showed on Friday.

The country's reserves were $528.37 billion at the end of the previous week that ended October 14.

The rupee ended 0.25% higher at 82.47 per dollar this week, ending a run of six straight weeks of declines.

Friday, October 28, 2022
