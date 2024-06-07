 India's forex reserves hit record high of $651.5 billion as of May 31 - Hindustan Times
India's forex reserves hit record high of $651.5 billion as of May 31

Reuters |
Jun 07, 2024 10:59 AM IST

Reserves rose by $4.8 billion in the reporting week, the biggest rise in over two months. They had fallen by $2 billion in the prior week.

India's foreign exchange reserves hit a record high of $651.5 billion as of May 31, the governor of the central bank said on Friday.

India’s Forex reserves comprise of foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold, special drawing rights (SDRs) and the RBI’s position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).(Representative Photo)
India’s Forex reserves comprise of foreign currency assets (FCAs), gold, special drawing rights (SDRs) and the RBI’s position with the International Monetary Fund (IMF).(Representative Photo)

"India's external sector remains resilient and the key external vulnerability indicators continue to improve," Shaktikanta Das said while announcing the latest interest rate decision.

“Overall, we remain confident of meeting our external financing requirements comfortably.”

The RBI intervenes in the foreign exchange market to curb excess volatility in the rupee.

Changes in foreign currency assets are caused by the RBI's intervention as well as the appreciation or depreciation of foreign assets held in the reserves.

Foreign exchange reserves also include India's reserve tranche position in the International Monetary Fund.

For the week to which the foreign exchange data pertains, the rupee traded in a range of 83.04 to 83.4775 against the dollar, and logged its worst week in over two months.

The currency was trading at 83.45 on Friday.

News / Business / India's forex reserves hit record high of $651.5 billion as of May 31
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 07, 2024
