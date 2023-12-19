Inox India IPO subscribed 61 times on Day 3. Check allotment status

Cryogenic tank maker Inox India's share allotment is expected to be out today. Its initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 61.28 times on the last day of the bidding on Monday, mainly due to huge participating from institutional buyers.



According to a data by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the IPO received bids for 94,84,24,268 shares against 1,54,77,670 shares on offer. According to a data by the National Stock Exchange (NSE), the Inox IPO received bids for 94,84,24,268 shares against 1,54,77,670 shares on offer(Representative Photo)

The portion for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) attracted a whopping 147.80 times subscription while the quota for non-institutional investors received 53.20 times subscription. The part for Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) got subscribed 15.29 times.



The IPO of up to 22,110,955 equity shares had a price range of ₹627-660 a share. The company collected ₹438 crore from anchor investors.

Inox India, one of the leading cryogenic tank manufacturers, has over 30 years of experience offering solutions across the design, engineering, manufacturing, and installation of equipment and systems for cryogenic conditions. ICICI Securities and Axis Capital were the managers to the offer.



How to check Inox India IPO allotment status?

The investors can check their Inox India IPO allotment status on either the Bombay Stock Exchange website or portal of the IPO's registrar Kfin Technologies Ltd. The companies will initiate refund on Wednesday, while the allotted shares will be credited to the allottees in their demat account.



To check IPO allotment status on BSE website, follow these steps.



STEP 1: Log in at the BSE official website. Under ‘Issue type’, select ‘Equity’ and choose Inox India IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name’.



STEP 2: Enter your PAN or application number and click on ‘Submit’. Your allocation status will appear on the computer or smartphone screen.

To check your Inox India IPO allotment status, check these steps.



STEP 1: Log in at the NSE's official website.



STEP 2: Select the ‘Click here to sign up’ option on the NSE website and register using your PAN.



STEP 3: Now, enter username, password and a captcha code shown there.



STEP 4: Check your IPO allotment status on the new page that will open.



To check your Inox India allotment status using registrar Kfin Technologies Ltd's portal, follow these steps:



STEP 1: Check the Inox allotment status using this link. On clicking this link, you will see five links where you can check the status.



STEP 2: On opening one of the five links, select Inox India Limited from the drop down menu in the 'Select IPO section. You can choose one of the three options to check the status, i.e application number, demat account or PAN.



STEP 3: If you select application number, type it and then the captcha code. Click on ‘submit’. If you selected Demat account, enter it and select ‘Submit’. If you opted for PAN, then enter it and the captcha code. Click ‘Submit’.

Inox India GMP

Inox India shares were trading at ₹530 in the grey market as of 3:24 pm on Tuesday.