DOMS Industries IPO subscribed 93 times on Day 3. How to check allotment?

DOMS Industries Ltd's share allotment has been declared now, this day after its initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 93.40 times on final day of subscription.



The IPO of DOMS Industries had got fully subscribed within hours of opening for bidding and finally ended the day with 5.71 times subscription. The company has raised ₹538 crore from anchor investors



The investors who had applied for this IPO can check their allotment status online by logging in at the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) website or the official website of the IPO's registrar, Link Intime India Private Limited.



ALSO READ: Muthoot Microfin IPO day 1: Issue booked 83%, retail portion booked 1.38 times

DOMS Industries GMP

In the grey market, the DOMS Industries shares are trading at ₹495 a piece. The price band of the IPO has been fixed at ₹750-790 a piece.



How to check DOMS Industries share allotment?

You can check your IPO allotment status by either logging in at the BSE website or at the Link Intime website. To check your DOMS IPO allotment status on BSE website, here are the steps you need to follow:



STEP 1: Log in at the direct BSE link.



STEP 2: Now, you need to select DOMS Industries Limited IPO. Enter your application number and PAN details.



STEP 3: Click at ‘I am not a robot’ and select ‘Submit’ button.



STEP 4: Your allotment status will be shown on the computer or smartphone screen.



To check your DOMS IPO allotment status on Link Intime website, follow these steps:



STEP 1: Login at the Link Intime website link.



STEP 2: Now, select Protean eGov Technologies Lmited IPO and enter your PAN details.



STEP 3: Click at 'Search' option. Your IPO allotment status will be shown on your computer or smartphone screen.

DOMS IPO listing date

The DOMS Industries Limited IPO is expected to be listed on the stock market tomorrow, i.e December 20.