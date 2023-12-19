India Shelter Finance IPO subscribed 36 times on Day 3. Check allotment status

Housing finance company India Shelter Finance Corporation's share allotment is likely to be finalised on Tuesday. The investors can check their allotment status either on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) or National Stock Exchange *(NSE) website or on the registrar's portal.



On Friday, the initial public offering (IPO) of India Shelter Finance Corporation was subscribed 36.62 times on the last day of the subscription. According to a data of NSE, the initial share sale had received bids for 65,59,44,390 shares against 1,79,10,449 shares on offer.



India Shelter Finance, which is backed by Westbridge Capital and Nexus Venture Partners, is a retail-focused affordable housing finance company with an extensive distribution network and technology infrastructure.



India Shelter Finance, which is backed by Westbridge Capital and Nexus Venture Partners, is a retail-focused affordable housing finance company with an extensive distribution network and technology infrastructure.

How to check India Shelter Finance IPO allotment status?



You can check your India Shelter Finance IPO allotment status on BSE website and on the registrar's portal. To check your allotment status on BSE website, follow these steps.



STEP 1: Visit the allotment page on the BSE's official website. Under ‘Issue type’, select Equity.



STEP 2: Select the IPO from the drop-down option under ‘Issue Name’.



STEP 3: Enter your PAN or application number. Click ‘I am not a robot’ to confirm your identity and click the ‘Submit’ button. Your allotment status will appear on the computer or smartphone screen.



To check your allotment status on registrar portal, follow these steps:



STEP 1: Visit the registrar KFintech's website by clicking here.

STEP 2: Select the company name in the ‘Select IPO’ dropbox.



STEP 3: Choose either of the three options to check the status, i.e Application No., demat account or PAN. Enter the details as per the option selected.



STEP 4: Enter the captcha code and click on ‘Submit’. Your allotment status will appear on the screen.