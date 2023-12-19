Credo Brands IPO Live Updates: Day 1 of bidding today; 165 crore raised on eve of opening

Credo Brands IPO Live Updates: Tuesday is the opening day for the initial public offering (IPO) of Credo Brands Marketing, the parent firm of the Mufti Menswear brand, with the company aiming to raise ₹550 crore through the public issue. Headquartered in Mumbai, Mufti was founded by Kamal Khushlani in 1998 (Image courtesy: Moneycontrol)

On the eve of the IPO's opening, Credo Brands garnered around ₹165 crore from marquee anchor investors; the Mumbai-based company informed the exchanges in its filing that it finalised allocation of 58,90,488 equity shares to anchor investors at ₹280 per equity share.

“Out of the total allocation of 58,90,488 equity shares to the anchor investors, 24,99,167 shares were allocated to 3 domestic mutual funds,” the filing stated.

The Credo Brands IPO will conclude on December 21.