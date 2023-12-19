close_game
News / Business / Credo Brands IPO Live Updates: Day 1 of bidding today; 165 crore raised on eve of opening
Live

Dec 19, 2023 09:42 AM IST
Credo Brands IPO Live Updates: December 21 is the last date to subscribe to the public issue.

Credo Brands IPO Live Updates: Tuesday is the opening day for the initial public offering (IPO) of Credo Brands Marketing, the parent firm of the Mufti Menswear brand, with the company aiming to raise 550 crore through the public issue.

Headquartered in Mumbai, Mufti was founded by Kamal Khushlani in 1998 (Image courtesy: Moneycontrol)
On the eve of the IPO's opening, Credo Brands garnered around 165 crore from marquee anchor investors; the Mumbai-based company informed the exchanges in its filing that it finalised allocation of 58,90,488 equity shares to anchor investors at 280 per equity share.

“Out of the total allocation of 58,90,488 equity shares to the anchor investors, 24,99,167 shares were allocated to 3 domestic mutual funds,” the filing stated.

The Credo Brands IPO will conclude on December 21.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Dec 19, 2023 09:42 AM IST

    Credo Brands IPO Live Updates: What is the share allocation?

    As per the company, not more than 50% of the offer shall be available to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs); not less than 15% to Non-Institutional Bidders (NIBs); and and not less than 35% to retail individual bidders.

  • Dec 19, 2023 09:15 AM IST

    Credo Brands IPO Live Updates: Lot size

    The investors will be able to bid for a minimum of 53 equity shares and in multiples of 53 equity shares thereafter. Retail investors must, therefore, need a minimum of 14,840 (53*280) to invest.

  • Dec 19, 2023 08:55 AM IST

    Credo Brands IPO Live Updates: Price band and other details

    The price band of the offering has been fixed at 260- 280 per share and at a face value of 2 per equity share; the issue is entirely an offer for sale up to 1,96,34,960 equity shares.

  • Dec 19, 2023 08:39 AM IST

    Credo Brands IPO Live Updates: Other IPOs opening today

    Electro Force (India) Limited IPO

    RBZ Jewellers IPO

    Happy Forgings Limited IPO

    Shanti Spintex Limited IPO

  • Dec 19, 2023 08:25 AM IST

    Credo Brands IPO Live Updates: 550-crore issue opens for bidding today

    The issue comprises only an offer-for-sale (OFS) by the existing shareholders. Kamal Khushlani, Poonam Khushlani, Concept Communication, Bela Properties, Jay Milan Mehta and Sagar Milan are the selling shareholders in the OFS.

Topics
initial public offering
