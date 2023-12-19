Credo Brands IPO Live Updates: Day 1 of bidding today; ₹165 crore raised on eve of opening
Credo Brands IPO Live Updates: December 21 is the last date to subscribe to the public issue.
Credo Brands IPO Live Updates: Tuesday is the opening day for the initial public offering (IPO) of Credo Brands Marketing, the parent firm of the Mufti Menswear brand, with the company aiming to raise ₹550 crore through the public issue.
On the eve of the IPO's opening, Credo Brands garnered around ₹165 crore from marquee anchor investors; the Mumbai-based company informed the exchanges in its filing that it finalised allocation of 58,90,488 equity shares to anchor investors at ₹280 per equity share.
“Out of the total allocation of 58,90,488 equity shares to the anchor investors, 24,99,167 shares were allocated to 3 domestic mutual funds,” the filing stated.
The Credo Brands IPO will conclude on December 21.
Follow all the updates here:
- Dec 19, 2023 09:42 AM IST
Credo Brands IPO Live Updates: What is the share allocation?
As per the company, not more than 50% of the offer shall be available to Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs); not less than 15% to Non-Institutional Bidders (NIBs); and and not less than 35% to retail individual bidders.Dec 19, 2023 09:15 AM IST
Credo Brands IPO Live Updates: Lot size
The investors will be able to bid for a minimum of 53 equity shares and in multiples of 53 equity shares thereafter. Retail investors must, therefore, need a minimum of ₹14,840 (53*280) to invest.Dec 19, 2023 08:55 AM IST
Credo Brands IPO Live Updates: Price band and other details
The price band of the offering has been fixed at ₹260- ₹280 per share and at a face value of ₹2 per equity share; the issue is entirely an offer for sale up to 1,96,34,960 equity shares.Dec 19, 2023 08:39 AM IST
Credo Brands IPO Live Updates: Other IPOs opening today
Electro Force (India) Limited IPO
Credo Brands Marketing Limited IPO
RBZ Jewellers IPO
Happy Forgings Limited IPO
Shanti Spintex Limited IPODec 19, 2023 08:25 AM IST
Credo Brands IPO Live Updates: ₹550-crore issue opens for bidding today
The issue comprises only an offer-for-sale (OFS) by the existing shareholders. Kamal Khushlani, Poonam Khushlani, Concept Communication, Bela Properties, Jay Milan Mehta and Sagar Milan are the selling shareholders in the OFS.Share this articleTopics
-