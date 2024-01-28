Budget 2024 LIVE updates: What MSME sector expects from FM Sitharaman?
Budget 2024 LIVE updates: Union finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil an interim budget on February 1.
Budget 2024 LIVE updates: The Union budget for financial year (FY) 2024-25 will be unveiled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, in what will be her sixth consecutive budget, making her only the second finance minister (after Morarji Desai) to present six straight budgets.
The upcoming budget, however, will be interim; this is because the government faces a general election this year, in April-May. The full budget for FY24-25 will be presented in July by the incoming government, whether new or re-elected.
Also, this is the final budget of the Narendra Modi government's second term. The officials involved in its preparation are currently in a ‘lock-in’ period to maintain confidentiality of the final document, and will come out only after its tabling on February 1. Their ‘lock-in’ started immediately after the traditional ‘halwa’ ceremony, held on January 24 this year.
In India, a financial year begins on April 1, and ends on March 31 the following year.
- Jan 28, 2024 10:30 AM IST
Budget 2024 LIVE updates: Officials in ‘lock-in’ period
Budget 2024 LIVE updates: MSME sector's expectations from budget
MSMEs in sectors like automotive, electronics, industrial, and electrical machinery, and chemicals, require the reduction of risks in capital flows, consultancy firm Deloitte tells Mint.
"We anticipate a budget that prioritises financial inclusion and ease of doing business, fostering a conducive environment for growth. Measures such as simplified regulatory procedures and reduced compliance burdens can empower startups and MSMEs, promoting a more agile and competitive landscape," Rohit Arora, CEO and co-founder, Biz2X and Biz2Credit, tells Mint separately.
