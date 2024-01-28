Budget 2024 LIVE updates: What MSME sector expects from FM Sitharaman?

Budget 2024 LIVE updates: The Union budget for financial year (FY) 2024-25 will be unveiled by finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on February 1, in what will be her sixth consecutive budget, making her only the second finance minister (after Morarji Desai) to present six straight budgets. People watch the Union Budget 2023 being presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in the Parliament. (HT PHOTO)

The upcoming budget, however, will be interim; this is because the government faces a general election this year, in April-May. The full budget for FY24-25 will be presented in July by the incoming government, whether new or re-elected.

Also, this is the final budget of the Narendra Modi government's second term. The officials involved in its preparation are currently in a ‘lock-in’ period to maintain confidentiality of the final document, and will come out only after its tabling on February 1. Their ‘lock-in’ started immediately after the traditional ‘halwa’ ceremony, held on January 24 this year.

In India, a financial year begins on April 1, and ends on March 31 the following year.