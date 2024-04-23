iPhone 16 series likely to go big on AI, chip, battery to size, but not on prices

iPhone 16 is all set to make its debut during the Fall season this year and by what the analysts and tipsters are suggesting, there is going to be a big artificial intelligence part in it. Till now, Apple has made the least impression on AI among the big tech companies like Google, Microsoft and Meta Platforms, but that is all set to change by some accounts. Always careful about picking up on new fads, Apple likes to understand where things are going before it actually adopts a new technology and turns it into something that inspires awe. And, at the moment, Apple needs to do that simply because since iPhone 12, there have not been many awe-inspiring moments for the iPhone maker, even though the mobiles it sells have always done well. And that also applies to its current generation smartphones. Moderate upgrades is what has been happening. The Apple logo is illuminated at a store in the city center in Munich, Germany. iPhone 16 series may well be the most AI-enhanced iPhones of them all.(AP)

So, keeping the history in focus, what is Apple likely to roll out for its fans this time around? Well, over the recent years, Apple has reserved the best upgrades for its Pro models, which disappoints those fans who buy the vanilla iPhones. This time around, Apple is likely to splurge on upgrades for the entire series, iPhone 16 all the way to iPhone 16 Pro Max.

So, here are what leaks are suggesting. While some are wild and speculative, others are based more on facts. The point to remember is that every year, except for some notable misses, what most analysts do predict, does come true.

First of all, Ai is likely coming to iPhone 16 series. This will be through the iOS 18 software that will be on these mobiles, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman reported. What is more, it will be quite private as it will not be on Cloud, but on device. However, this will also be limiting in the features and speed that it provides.

While the AI question is the most on fans’ minds, there is another one that is equally crucial - iPhone 16 series price. Over the last few years, there has been a notable rise in manufacturing costs Nikkei Asia has pointed out, but Apple has refused to raise prices of its iPhones. Well, this year too reports have it that there will be a price hike as otherwise the company’s bottomline will be severely impacted. But will Apple do it? It is a hugely tough decision.

Display size too has come under the scanner. Ming Chi-Kuo, a tipster who has got things right more often than not, says that iPhone 16 Pro will get a bigger display in order to fit in the periscope camera a la iPhone 15 Pro Max.

Display Supply Chain Consultants’ Ross Young has it that iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max sizes will be increased to 6.3 in and 6.9 in. And to fuel that extra real estate, a larger battery to would be required. No change in sizes of iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected.

Another rumour that has been around since last year has it that the Pro Max model will undergo a name change. So, the new mobile will likely be known as Apple iPhone 16 Pro Ultra - quite a mouthful, that!

The iPhone 16 series will likely have an Action button rather than what was seen with iPhone 15 Pro models. And chances are that it will have multi-function capabilities.

Another one of Mark Gurman’s predictions is that iPhone 16 may have a Capture button for videos and photos. It has been speculated that this is being done to accommodate the Apple Vision Pro headset.

And if you don’t like the way Apple has stacked the cameras on your iPhone, then know that this may change too. The new iPhones may actually have a vertical camera aray, Apple Insider had indicated.

Processor too has been part of the tipsters’ repertoire and Haitong International Securities’ Jeff Pu has said that not just the Pro models, all the four iPhones will get the new Apple A18 chip. Generally, only the Pro models get the latest chip, while the Plus and standard iPhones get the boosted year-old chips.