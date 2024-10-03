Menu Explore
Israel-Iran Crisis: Gold prices dip after sharp rise on day of strike

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Oct 03, 2024 01:42 PM IST

Gold prices saw a dip on the day after a sharp rise driven by Iran's 180-ballistic missile attack on Israel

Rising tensions between Israel and Iran initially sent gold prices rising on Wednesday, October 2, 2024. However, the gold prices have seen a dip during the next day's trading session.

Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, October 1, 2024(Amir Cohen/Reuters)
Israel's Iron Dome anti-missile system intercepts rockets after Iran fired a salvo of ballistic missiles, as seen from Ashkelon, Israel, October 1, 2024(Amir Cohen/Reuters)

Also Read: Israel-Iran crisis: Escalating conflicts cause global oil prices to shoot up

Gold prices dropped by 0.50% or 382 to 75,284 per kg during the trading session on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) on Thursday, October 03, 2024.

The previous close yesterday when the strike happened, was at 75,666, a gain of 1.06% or 797 from the prior close with prices going as high as 75,889 over the trading session.

Meanwhile, the close on Tuesday, October 01, 2024, was at 74,869 in contrast.

Also Read: Google for India: Android battles scammers, Gemini languages and loans on Pay

What happened between Iran and Israel?

Iran launched over 180 ballistic missiles towards Israel after the killings of Hamas, Hezbollah, and Iran's military leaders, causing millions in Israel to rush to shelters after the explosions lit up the night skies of Tel Aviv and Jerusalem.

Israel and the US both vowed for retribution against the attack, potentially signifying the Middle East conflicts could intensify further.

Also Read: MIT economist's warning on AI: A lot of money of tech companies will go to waste

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
