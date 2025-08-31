ITR filing due date extended once again due to new income tax rules

The income tax department has extended the due date for filing income tax returns (ITR) for the financial year 2024-25 to 15 September 2025 from its earlier issued deadline of 31 July—generally the last date for ITR filing. Apart from these, a number of financial rules have been scheduled to come to effect from September 2025. A number of financial rules have been scheduled to come to effect from September 2025.(Unsplash/representational)

UPS deadline pushed back

The deadline for opting for the unified pension scheme (UPS) has also been extended to September 30, 2025, pushing back the former deadline of June 30, 2025.

Under UPS, employees would receive an assured payout after their retirement. It is a ‘fund-based’ payout system which relies on the regular and timely accumulation and investment of applicable contributions (from both the employee and the employer (the Central Government)) for grant of monthly payout to the retiree.

In a written reply in the Lok Sabha, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said as on July 20, 2025, at least 7,253 claims have been received and out of which 4,978 claims have been processed for payment of benefits under UPS.

The government informed that 31,555 central government employees had enrolled in the UPS as of July 20.

Rules around SBI credit card

Beginning September 1, reward points on SBI credit cards will not be gained on purchases made through digital gaming platforms, merchants, and government transactions for cardholders of the Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card, Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card SELECT, and Lifestyle Home Centre SBI Card PRIME.

Additionally from September 16, all Card Protection Plan (CPP) customers will be automatically migrated to the updated plan variants based on their respective renewal due dates.

The card protection plan comes in three options: classic, premium, and platinum. The renewal prices have been updated to ₹999 for the classic, ₹1,499 for the premium, and ₹1,999 for the platinum.