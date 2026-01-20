Jio Platforms IPO: Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs said to lead India's biggest IPO

Jio Platforms Ltd. is said to have chosen Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs to lead its blockbuster IPO that would peg the valuation of India's largest telecom operatort at $133-182 billion. The Jio Platforms IPO is likely to an even split of new shares and those offloaded by existing private-equity shareholders. (Bloomberg)

The digital unit of Reliance Industries Ltd. is ready to file IPO papers once India's finance ministry clears a SEBI proposal to allow 2.5% public float for mega IPOs, The Economic Times reported on Tuesday citing people familiar with the matter.

The Jio Platforms IPO is likely to an even split of new shares and those offloaded by existing private-equity shareholders KKR & Co., Silver Lake and Vista Partners. Strategic investors, including Google LLC and Meta Platforms Inc., are likely to retain their stakes at 7.75% and 9.99%, respectively.

Jio Platforms IPO: The context Plans for a Jio Platforms IPO were first announced by RIL Chairman Mukesh Ambani during the company's annual general meeting on 2 September 2025. Things have moved swiftly since then.