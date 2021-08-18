LPG cylinder price hiked by 25: Check latest rates here

The price of liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinder was increased again by ₹25 this month. This was the second straight time when oil companies raised the price of cooking gas. After the hike, now a 14.2 kilogram of domestic cylinder would now cost ₹859.5 in Delhi. In Mumbai, a non-subsidised LPG cylinder will now cost ₹859.5 as well. One has to pay ₹886.5 for a cylinder in Kolkata, highest among the four metros. In Chennai, cooking gas cylinder will cost ₹875.5. The new LPG cylinder price rates is effective from August 17.

The price of a domestic gas cylinder was last hiked on July 1. A domestic cylinder cost ₹834 in July. Between January 1 and August 17, the price of cooking gas cylinders has rose by ₹165 each. On August 1, the prices of the 19-kg commercial LPG cylinders were hiked. However, the price of LPG domestic cooking gas has remained unchanged.

The consumption of LPG rose 6.5 per cent year on year to 1.06 million tonnes in August 1-15. It was however 2.5 per cent lower than August 2019, reports PTI.

LPG cylinders are available at a fixed rate across the nation. The central government, however, provides a small subsidy to select customers to make up for the higher price arising from freight charges. LPG prices, are revised at the beginning of every month based on the average international rate for benchmark fuel and foreign exchange rate in the previous month.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON