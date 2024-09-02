 Mahindra Auto sales up 9% in August at 76,755 units - Hindustan Times
Mahindra Auto sales up 9% in August at 76,755 units

PTI |
Sep 02, 2024 03:36 PM IST

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 9% increase in total wholesales to 76,755 units in August. Domestic passenger vehicle sales rose 16%, while exports are up 26%.

Mahindra & Mahindra on Monday said its total wholesales increased 9 per cent year-on-year to 76,755 units in August.

Mahindra & Mahindra share price: The logo of Mahindra and Mahindra is seen on a car at a showroom in Mumbai, India.(Reuters)
The company's total dispatches to its dealers stood at 70,350 units in August 2023.

The Mumbai-based auto major's passenger vehicle sales in the domestic market rose 16 per cent to 43,277 units last month against 37,270 units in August last year, the auto major said in a statement.

Total exports of the company rose 26 per cent to 3,060 last month from 2,423 units in the year-ago period.

M&M said its total tractor sales last month stood at 21,917 units, an increase of 1 per cent over 21,676 units in the year-ago period.

"The upcoming festive season, above normal monsoon, bumper Kharif harvest and favourable terms of trade for farmers are likely to drive growth of the tractor industry going forward," Mahindra & Mahindra President Farm Equipment Sector Hemant Sikka said.

