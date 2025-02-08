Meta mass layoffs: Mark Zuckerberg-led tech giant to fire over 3,000 ‘lowest performers' next week

Mark Zuckerberg-led Meta is preparing to carry out its planned layoffs next week, with reports suggesting that the technology giant is firing 3,600 employees. Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg,(AP file)

According to a Reuters report, Meta told staffers in internal memo that it is pushing ahead with expediting the hiring of machine learning engineers.

The notices will go out to employees who will lose their jobs beginning 5 am local time on Monday in most countries including the United States.

Employees in Germany, France, Italy, and the Netherlands will be exempt from the cuts "due to local regulations," while those in more than a dozen other countries across Europe, Asia and Africa will receive their notifications between February 11 and February 18, it said.

Meta to lay off 5% of ‘lowest performers’

Last month, Meta confirmed that it would lay off 5 per cent of its "lowest performers" and backfill at least some of the positions.

Unlike with previous company-wide layoffs, Meta was planning to keep its offices open on Monday and would not issue any updates providing further details on the decisions, Meta's Head of People Janelle Gale, said.

A separate memo, posted by VP of Engineering for Monetization Peng Fan also on Friday, asked staffers to assist with an expedited hiring process for machine learning engineers and other "business critical" engineering roles.

That process would take place between February 11 and March 13, Fan said in that post, as seen by Reuters.

"Thank you for your continued support in helping us achieve our accelerated hiring goals, and better align with our company's priorities for 2025."

According to a Bloomberg report, US job openings fell in December by more than forecast to a three-month low, consistent with a gradual slowdown in the labor market.

Available positions decreased to 7.60 million from a revised 8.16 million reading in November, the Bureau of Labor Statistics Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey, known as JOLTS, showed Tuesday.

(With Reuters inputs)