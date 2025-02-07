Infosys lays off 300 for failing internal exam: 'Asked to sign mutual...'

IT services major Infosys has laid off over 300 employees after they took foundational training at its Mysuru campus but could not clear the company's internal assessment exams even after three attempts. The Infosys Ltd. pop-up pavilion ahead of the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos, Switzerland.(Bloomberg)

IT employee union NITES, however, said the number of freshers was more than what the company stated and threatened to move the Ministry of Labour and Employment against the firm, reported PTI.

The Bengaluru-headquartered IT services company claimed all trainees are expected to clear the company's internal assessments after a rigorous hiring process.

It said the company has mentioned in the contracts of the trainees that they are required to clear internal assessments in three attempts.

"At Infosys, we have a rigorous hiring process where all freshers, after undergoing extensive foundational training at our Mysore campus, are expected to clear internal assessments," it told PTI.

"This process has been in existence for over two decades and ensures a high quality of talent availability for our clients," Infosys said.

Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) claimed that numbers were much higher and that the affected freshers had been onboarded just a few months ago in October 2024.

"These employees had already endured a two-year-long wait after receiving their offer letters, and their onboarding was only made possible after continuous efforts by NITES and the affected candidates," it said, reported PTI.

It claimed they were summoned to meeting rooms in Mysuru and asked to sign "mutual separation" letters. "Given the gravity of the situation, NITES is filing an official complaint with the Ministry of Labour & Employment, demanding immediate intervention, strict action against Infosys," NITES said.

Infosys announced its fiscal third-quarter earnings last month, logging a profit of ₹6806 crore, up 11.46 per cent YoY.

CEO on toxic culture

Infosys CEO Salil Parekh recently responded to allegations of toxic culture in the company, saying everyone is treated fairly in the company.

“In terms of the employee question, within Infosys, we have a very clear approach to make sure that everyone is treated fairly. We have a well-defined process of looking at how the performance is driven,” he replied.