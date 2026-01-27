M&M leads decline in auto stocks as India-EU FTA said to cut import duty on cars
The India-EU FTA is said to include a clause reduce import duty on European cars to 40% from 110%, in what the market sees as a setback to Indian automakers.
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd. led declines in auto stocks on Tuesday amid reports that the India-EU trade deal includes a clause to slash import duty on cars.
M&M's share price fell as much as 5.07% to ₹3,363.70 apiece on the NSE, even as Nifty Auto index was down 2.18% intraday. That, when the benchmark Nifty 50 breached the 25,000 mark.
India plans to slash tariffs on cars imported from the European Union to 40% from as high as 110%, Reuters reported on 25 January, in the biggest opening yet of the world's third largest car market, as New Delhi and Brussels close in on a free trade agreement that could come as early as today.
India-EU FTA: Import duty on cars
The Narendra Modi government has agreed to immediately reduce the import duty on 200,000 European cars per year, each with a sticker price of more than €15,000 (~ ₹16.5 lakh). Most SUVs of M&M and some of Tata Motors PV Ltd. are priced in that range. EVs are excluded from this clause.
The levy will be further lowered to 10% over time, they added, easing access to the Indian market for European automakers such as Volkswagen, Mercedes-Benz and BMW.
Car industry in India
India is the world's third-largest car market by sales after the US and China, but its domestic auto industry has been one of the most protected. New Delhi currently levies tariffs of 70% and 110% on imported cars.
European carmakers currently hold a less than 4% share of India's 4.4-million units a year car market, which is dominated by Japan's Suzuki Motor as well as homegrown brands Mahindra and Tata that together hold two-thirds.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTushar Deep Singh
Tushar is an assistant editor with HT Digital, tasked with building the HT Business vertical on the Hindustan Times website. He writes on all things business, with outsized focus on India's auto sector and AI-driven technology. When not in the newsroom, he can be found on a motorcycle.Read More