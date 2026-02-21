Niral Networks unveils AI-integrated Edge platform at India AI Summit

Bengaluru-based Niral Networks showcased its latest advancements in cyber-resilient infrastructure at the India AI Impact Summit 2026, with a presentation centered on NiralOS, a comprehensive suite designed to bridge the gap between high-speed 5G connectivity and localized artificial intelligence. Visitors at the India AI Impact Summit at Bharat Mandapam, in New Delhi, India, on Monday, 16 February 2026. (Sanjeev Verma/HT)

The "Bare-Metal" Edge of Industrial AI At the heart of Niral’s showcase was the NiralOS EDGE, a next-generation Type-1 hypervisor engineered for the grueling demands of industrial environments. Unlike legacy systems that often struggle with vendor lock-in and high latency, NiralOS EDGE offers bare-metal performance with low operational complexity.

A key highlight was the platform’s mediated GPU support, which allows a single physical GPU to be partitioned into multiple isolated instances. This "slicing" capability enables high-performance AI workloads—such as machine vision for quality control and predictive maintenance—to run simultaneously on virtual machines without sacrificing speed or security.

Orchestrating Complexity via AI Niral Networks addressed the growing difficulty of managing decentralized networks with its NiralOS Controller. Leveraging Software Defined Networking (SDN) and AI, the controller provides a "single window" dashboard for orchestrating resources across multiple sites.

The Summit audience was introduced to several AI-enhanced features designed to automate the "lifecycle" of industrial digital transformation:

AI-Assisted VM Creation: Optimizes resource allocation during virtual machine setup.

Optimizes resource allocation during virtual machine setup. Predictive Maintenance: Uses system monitoring to anticipate maintenance needs before downtime occurs.

Uses system monitoring to anticipate maintenance needs before downtime occurs. Self-Healing Clusters: Built-in high availability ensures that if a node fails, the system recovers automatically with zero downtime. From Open-Cast Mines to Smart Cities Niral’s presence at the summit wasn't merely theoretical. The company highlighted over 60 successful deployments across three geographies, proving the versatility of its "Private 5G + Edge" model.

Real-world applications displayed included:

Mining & Energy: Deployed 5G roaming for unmanned vehicles in open-cast and underground mines.

Logistics & Ports: Real-time inventory management using Autonomous Guided Vehicles (AGVs) and drone surveillance.

Smart Factories: Integration of AR/VR for remote support and employee training.

Securing the "Air Gap" As industrial cyber-attacks become more sophisticated, Niral emphasized its Air Gapped network architecture. By keeping critical operations on a closed private 5G network—isolated from the public internet by a physical and digital air gap—NiralOS ensures that sensitive industrial data remains protected from external cyber-threats.

With 25+ partnerships and a robust integration ecosystem involving over 20 radio partners, Niral Networks is positioning itself as the primary architect for India’s autonomous future.