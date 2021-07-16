Ola Electric begins bookings for e- scooter. Here's how you can reserve one

Ola Electric has opened reservations for its upcoming electric scooter and consumers can reserve their Ola Scooter on olaelectric.com by paying a refundable deposit of ₹499, the company said in a statement.

“India's EV revolution begins today as we open reservations for our electric scooter, the first in our range of upcoming EVs. With its incredible performance, technology, and design along with aggressive pricing, it will help accelerate the transition to sustainable mobility," Ola chairman and group chief executive officer Bhavish Aggarwal said in the statement.

Also read | Ola’s EV arm raises $100 million from Bank of Baroda

The company said the Ola Scooter will come with class-leading speed, range, "largest-in-class boot space, superior range and many first-in-class features" and that will be priced aggressively to make it widely accessible. "The Ola Scooter will be competitively priced, and the final pricing will be announced soon," Ola Electric said on its website.

The first in a range of Ola Electric two-wheelers, the Ola Scooter will roll out from the Ola Futurefactory, being built on a 500-acre site in Tamil Nadu.

Here are the details about Ola Scooter:

1. Buyers can reserve an Ola Scooter on the website of Ola Electric and have to log in through their phone number, using an OTP validation. They can reserve the Ola Scooter by paying ₹499 using net banking, credit or debit cards, UPI, e-wallets or through OlaMoney.

2. One buyer can reserve multiple scooters.

3. Buyers may transfer the Ola Scooter in someone else's name and write to the company to raise a request.

Also read | Ola to launch e-scooter in July, to set up 1 lakh charging points in 400 cities

4. No documents are needed to reserve the Ola Scooter and buyers can sign in using their phone number, authenticated by OTP.

5. The order can be cancelled or modified in the near future and the reservation amount is completely refundable. The refund will be made to the buyer's original mode of payment within 7-10 working days upon cancellation.

6. Buyers can choose the colour and variant of their Ola Scooter at a later stage.

7. Once the reservation is successful, the company will send buyers the order ID and other details via SMS or email to the mobile number and email address provided.

8. The Ola scooter can be charged using a home charger in any 5A socket or through Ola Electric Charging Network, which the company has said is going live in over 100 cities and will eventually cover more than 400 cities.