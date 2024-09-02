 Opening bell: Sensex at new record high, Nifty claims 25,300 - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Sep 02, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Opening bell: Sensex at new record high, Nifty claims 25,300

ByHT News Desk
Sep 02, 2024 09:46 AM IST

Sensex and Nifty reached new peaks due to robust financial and IT stocks, fueled by US data that boosted hopes for a Fed rate cut in September.

India's equity indices scaled new record highs today after Sensex and Nifty both rose in the last session on Friday owing to strong performances in financial and IT stocks after US economic data alleviated growth concerns. 

Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)
Stock market today: A bird flies past a screen displaying the Sensex results on the facade of the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai.(Reuters)

Read more: Zepto hits $5 billion valuation in latest big India commerce bet

This comes as Wall Street stocks rose and the Dow scored a second consecutive all-time closing high on Friday. Tesla and Amazon climbed after fresh US economic data raised expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates modestly in September. 

Read more: Why Sebi is facing criticism over ICICI Securities, ICICI Bank merger

The Nifty 50 index opened with a gain of 97.70 points or 0.39 per cent at 25,333.60, while the BSE Sensex index began the week with a gain of 0.44 per cent or 359 points at 82,725.28 points.

Read more: Adani Ports acquires offshore shipping firm Astro for $185 million

Ajay Bagga, banking and market expert, said, “September starts with the Fed rate cuts imminent and volatility expected around the event. For Indian markets, we expect a minor correction as 12 record-breaking days of continuous positive moves will see some profit-taking setting in. A gap up is expected today but at some point some selling is expected at these all-time high levels. We expect a flat to slightly lower market this week, mostly due to some reversion to mean after 12 record-breaking continuously positive moves.”

Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / Opening bell: Sensex at new record high, Nifty claims 25,300
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, September 02, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On