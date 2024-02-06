 Paytm share price up 5%: Will the recovery last? - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Business / Paytm share price up 5%: Will the recovery last?

Paytm share price up 5%: Will the recovery last?

ByHT News Desk
Feb 06, 2024 11:40 AM IST

Paytm shares gained 5 percent today after being locked in the lower circuit for three straight sessions following RBI's restrictions

Paytm share price today: Shares of Paytm gained 5 percent on February 6 after it was locked in a lower circuit for three straight sessions following RBI's restrictions on its payments bank business. RBI barred Paytm Payments bank from accepting new deposits and conducting credit transactions after February 29.

Paytm stock market: A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a roadside vegetables stall in Mumbai.(Bloomberg)
Paytm stock market: A QR code for the Paytm digital payment system at a roadside vegetables stall in Mumbai.(Bloomberg)

Read more: Mukesh Ambani to buy Paytm's wallet business? Jio Financial denies reports

At 9.40 am, Paytm was trading at 466. On February 5, the stock of Paytm parent One97 Communications closed 10 per cent down. The shares have lost a massive 41 per cent now in the last four trading sessions from 761.4.

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

This comes as traders' body Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) issued an advisory urging businesses to shift to alternative payment applications.

"The RBI has imposed certain restrictions, prompting CAIT to recommend that users take proactive measures to protect their funds and ensure uninterrupted financial transactions. Large number of small traders, vendors, hawkers and women are making payments through Paytm and, as such, RBI restrictions on Paytm could lead to financial disruptions for these people," CAIT noted.

What Paytm CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma has said so far on the crisis?

Meanwhile, Paytm founder and CEO Vijay Shekhar Sharma reassured employees that there will be no layoffs at the company as it is still engaging with the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).

"We are not completely sure of things… Like what exactly went wrong. But we will figure out everything soon. We will reach out to the RBI to see what can be done," he told told Paytm employees.

Earlier, he also said that the Paytm app would continue to operate beyond February 29.

"Your favourite app is working, will keep working beyond 29 February as usual. I with every Paytm team member salute you for your relentless support. For every challenge, there is a solution and we are sincerely committed to serve our nation in full compliance" he said in a post on X (formerly Twitter).

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now!
Stay informed on Business Newsalong withGold Rates Today, India News and other related updates on Hindustan Times Website and APPs
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, February 06, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On