Perplexity launches Comet AI browser in India but there's a proviso, for now

Perplexity AI is rolling out its Comet browser in India to tap into the world’s largest internet population outside of China. It’s only for paying users, though. Comet is being built on Chromium, the open-source skeleton that also powers Chrome and Microsoft Edge. (Perplexity)

The AI-first browser—which can shop on your behalf, schedule meetings and summarise research—is available immediately to Perplexity Pro subscribers on Windows and macOS. It’s available for pre-order on Android devices and iOS support is expected later.

Aravind Srinivas—the co-founder, president and chief executive of Perplexity AI—announced the launch in a LinkedIn post on Monday.

The Comet AI browser is a shift from “browsing to thinking”, he had told Hindustan Times previously, positioning the product as a thinking partner rather than a passive tool.

What Is Comet AI Browser Comet combines a traditional chromium-based browsing experience with an always-on AI sidebar that Perplexity describes as “agentic”. It can follow multi-step workflows across tabs, compare prices and reviews, draft and send emails, book meetings, and complete transactions on the user’s behalf when authorised.

Perplexity says the aim is to reduce tab clutter and let the browser carry forward a context of tasks and projects rather than isolated pages.

Comet stores browsing history and AI interactions locally with end-to-end encryption by default, and has built integrations with password managers. Perplexity’s enterprise features, including admin controls and compliance commitments, are also being highlighted to woo corporate customers.

Perplexity In India The launch of the Comet AI browser is an early and aggressive push by Perplexity into a country that houses the world’s largest internet population outside of China. The company has struck a deal with Bharti Airtel Ltd. that gives millions of Airtel customers complimentary access to Perplexity Pro for a year. The company is also looking to hire in India, signalling an intent to expand locally.

Perplexity’s India move is pragmatic: the country offers a huge and digitally savvy user base at a stage when broader markets are still testing Agentic AI in everyday workflows. Still, questions remain about how regulators and publishers will react to a browser that scrapes, summarises and acts across the open web—and whether incumbents such as Google and Microsoft will respond by integrating similar assistive features into their browsers.