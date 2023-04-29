Home / Business / Petrol, diesel prices on April 29: Check rates in your city

Petrol, diesel prices on April 29: Check rates in your city

ByLingamgunta Nirmitha Rao
Apr 29, 2023 06:46 AM IST

Petrol and diesel prices per litre in New Delhi remains unchanged from the previous day at ₹ 96.72 and ₹ 89.62 respectively.

Petrol and diesel prices have held steady in most major Indian cities on Saturday, according to Goodreturns. The petrol rate in the national capital remained unchanged at 96.72, while diesel continued to be sold at 89.62. Similarly, Mumbai's prices for petrol and diesel stood at 106.31 and 94.27, respectively. While some cities, including Noida, Gurugram, and Lucknow, saw minor fluctuations in prices, the overall trend remained relatively stable compared to yesterday.

Noida, Gurugram, and Lucknow, saw minor fluctuations in prices. (HT file photo)
Noida, Gurugram, and Lucknow, saw minor fluctuations in prices. (HT file photo)

Check rates in other Indian cities as on Saturday

CITYPETROL (per litre)DIESEL (per litre)
Kolkata 106.03 92.76
Chennai 102.74 94.24
Hyderabad 109.66 97.82
Bengaluru 101.94 87.89
Patna 107.48 94.04
Trivandrum 109.73 98.53

Looking at the prices in other cities: cost of one litre of petrol in Noida is 96.76, while diesel is priced at 89.76. In Gurugram, petrol costs 96.79 per litre, and diesel rate stands at 89.79 per litre. Meanwhile, in Lucknow, petrol can be bought at 96.48 per litre, and diesel at 89.76 per litre.

Petrol and diesel prices in India are subjected to change based on global crude oil prices, and it is the responsibility of India's major oil marketing companies such as Indian Oil, Bharat Petroleum, and Hindustan Petroleum to revise these prices accordingly.

Generally, if international crude oil prices rise, there will be a corresponding increase in petrol and diesel rates in India, while a decrease in crude oil prices would lead to lower fuel prices in the country. Overall, India's fuel prices are closely tied to the fluctuations of the global crude oil market.

Since 2017, oil marketing companies in India have been adjusting fuel retail prices daily at 6 am, based on the prevailing global crude oil prices. This marks a significant departure from the previous system, under which petrol and diesel prices were revised every two weeks.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
petrol rates diesel prices
petrol rates diesel prices
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 30, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out