PRS Oberoi, patriarch of Oberoi Hotels, passes away

PRS Oberoi, chairman emeritus of the Oberoi Group, passed away on Tuesday morning, a spokeswoman of the Oberoi Group said. PRS Oberoi was known for changing the face of the hotel business in India. He was 94. PRS Oberoi

“It is with profound grief and sorrow that we wish to inform you of the peaceful passing of our beloved leader, Mr. P.R.S. Oberoi, Chairman Emeritus earlier today. His passing is a significant loss for The Oberoi Group and the hospitality industry in India and overseas,” the veteran hotelier's sons Vikram and Arjun Oberoi said in a statement.

PRS Oberoi’s cremation will take place at the Bhagwanti Oberoi Charitable Trust, Oberoi Farm, Kapashera, at 4 pm on Tuesday.

“Mr. P.R.S. Oberoi was a visionary leader whose unwavering dedication and passion for excellence shaped The Oberoi Group and our hotels, to be recognised amongst the best globally. His legacy extends far beyond our organisation, influencing the hospitality landscape in India and across the globe,” it added.

Who was PRS Oberoi?

Born in New Delhi in 1929, Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi or PRS Oberoi was the executive chairman of EIH Limited, the flagship company of The Oberoi Group. He was also the chairman of Oberoi Hotels Private Limited, the major shareholder of EIH Limited. Popularly known as “Biki”, PRS Oberoi was the son of late Rai Bahadur MS Oberoi, the founder of The Oberoi Group.

PRS Oberoi studied in India, the United Kingdom and Switzerland. In addition to providing leadership for the management of luxury hotels in several countries, PRS Oberoi was instrumental in pioneering the development of Oberoi hotels and resorts, according to EIH Limited website.

The “Oberoi” brand has come to represent fine luxury hotels.

PRS Oberoi was credited with placing Oberoi hotels on the international luxury travellers’ map with the opening of several luxury hotels in important cities.

In January 2008, the doyen in the hospitality sector was awarded the Padma Vibhushan, India's second-highest civilian honour, in recognition of his exceptional service to the country.

He was also conferred the lifetime achievement award at ILTM (International Luxury Travel Market) held in Cannes in December 2012.

PRS Oberoi stepped down as chairman and director of EIH Limited on May 3, 2022.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail