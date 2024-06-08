 SEBI looks to allow Mutual Funds to sell CDS schemes; Reform CDS buying rules - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Jun 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

SEBI looks to allow Mutual Funds to sell CDS schemes; Reform CDS buying rules

ByAbhyjith K. Ashokan
Jun 08, 2024 02:56 PM IST

SEBI seeks public comments for new CDS rule proposals aimed at improving liquidity in the corporate bond market.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) is proposing to allow mutual funds to sell CDS (Credit default swaps), and reform some rules on buying them.

SEBI Bhavan at BKC Bandra in Mumbai.(PTI)
SEBI Bhavan at BKC Bandra in Mumbai.(PTI)

A CDS is a contract used for bonds wherein one party agrees to pay a bond investor a certain amount if the issuer of the bond defaults, thereby minimising losses. In return, the investor makes a periodic premium payment. This allows the investor to reduce risk, especially for corporate bonds with lower credit ratings, and is similar to an insurance scheme.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

SEBI released a consultation paper on the matter on June 7, seeking comments from the public till July 1.

Also Read | SEBI issues warning to ICICI bank for trying to influence shareholders to vote for delisting ICICI Securities

Mutual funds could only purchase CDS schemes earlier for their investments, and not sell them.

Mutual Funds can now, sell CDS schemes only after backing up the sale with cash, government securities, or treasury bills, according to the paper. It also said that CDS selling is proposed to not be allowed for overnight and liquid schemes.

For purchase of CDS, mutual funds can only buy CDS from CDS programmes rated by a credit rating agency. Mutual funds are now, also permitted to buy CDS on below investment grade securities.

The total amount CDS, both bought and sold, should also not exceed 10% of the mutual fund’s AUM (Assets under management), according to the paper.

Also Read | BSE and RBI deny technical glitch causing mutual funds to lose money on election results day

Elevate your career with VIT’s MBA programme that has been designed by its acclaimed faculty & stands out as a beacon for working professionals. Explore now!

See more

Get latest news on Petrol Price along with Gold Rate , Today Weather and Stock market Live Updates at Hindustan Times.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Business / SEBI looks to allow Mutual Funds to sell CDS schemes; Reform CDS buying rules
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On