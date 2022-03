Read this news in brief form. Click here

Sensex soars over 500 pts to close day at 53,424; Nifty ends session at 16,013

Sensex soars over 500 points to close day at 53,424; Nifty ends session in green at 16,013.

Sensex soars over 500 points to close day at 53,424; Nifty ends session in green at 16,013.(MINT_PRINT)