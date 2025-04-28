Menu Explore
Spotify pays more than $100 million to audio, video creators in Q2 of FY'25

AFP |
Apr 28, 2025 08:53 PM IST

Spotify's payments include ad-based revenue and revenue generated through the Spotify Partner Program

Music streaming giant Spotify said Monday it had paid out more than $100 million to creators of audio and video podcasts in the first quarter of 2025, marking the first time the platform has shared such figures.

'This figure reflects our deep commitment to the creator economy and underscores Spotify's position as a leading platform for audio and video creators alike,' the company said.(REUTERS)

The Swedish company generated a revenue of 15.7 billion euros ($17.9 billion) last year.

"For the first time, we're revealing that Spotify paid out more than $100 million to podcast publishers and podcasters worldwide in the first quarter of 2025 alone," the company said in a statement.

"This figure reflects our deep commitment to the creator economy and underscores Spotify's position as a leading platform for audio and video creators alike," it added.

Spotify's payments include "ad-based revenue and revenue generated through the Spotify Partner Program, which launched earlier this year in select markets" and provides content creators with more ways to monetise their content, the streaming giant said.

Spotify first began offering non-music audio and video content on its service in 2015.

It has since accelerated its investment in podcasts in and in 2019 it acquired prominent podcast producer Gimlet Media.

The Swedish platform is due to publish its earnings for the first quarter on Tuesday, having made its first annual net profit, 1.1 billion euros, in 2024.

