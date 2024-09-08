Stellantis, owner of Jeep, Chrysler and Fiat, recalls 1.5 million Ram trucks with software bug

Stellantis NV recalled about 1.46 million Ram trucks, citing a software problem that could mistakenly disable their electronic stability control systems. This photo shows the 2025 Ram 1500. The big change for 2025 is the debut of a new turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine that replaces the previous V8. (Courtesy of Stellantis via AP)

The recall affects some of its 2019 and 2021-2024 Ram 1500 trucks, the company said in a statement Saturday. Most of the recalls are in North America, with 61,000 vehicles subject to recall elsewhere.

The bug causes the truck’s adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, antilock braking system and electronic stability control indicator lights to be illuminated, which indicate that those systems are unavailable, according to Stellantis. Foundation brake function would still be available, the company said.

The fluke means those vehicles would potentially fail US federal motor standards, which require the electronic stability control system to be operational.

Affected trucks can be fixed with a software update, which the company said will be provided free. Customers will be notified via mail.

Netherlands-based Stellantis, also the parent of the Jeep, Chrysler and Fiat brands, said it’s unaware of any accidents related to the recall.

