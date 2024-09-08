 Stellantis, owner of Jeep, Chrysler and Fiat, recalls 1.5 million Ram trucks with software bug - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 08, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Stellantis, owner of Jeep, Chrysler and Fiat, recalls 1.5 million Ram trucks with software bug

Bloomberg |
Sep 08, 2024 11:21 AM IST

Stellantis NV recalled about 1.46 million Ram trucks, citing a software problem that could mistakenly disable their electronic stability control systems.

Stellantis NV recalled about 1.46 million Ram trucks, citing a software problem that could mistakenly disable their electronic stability control systems.

This photo shows the 2025 Ram 1500. The big change for 2025 is the debut of a new turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine that replaces the previous V8. (Courtesy of Stellantis via AP)
This photo shows the 2025 Ram 1500. The big change for 2025 is the debut of a new turbocharged inline six-cylinder engine that replaces the previous V8. (Courtesy of Stellantis via AP)

Also Read: Australia's mandate for big tech to improve kids' online safety results in a corporate hot potato game

The recall affects some of its 2019 and 2021-2024 Ram 1500 trucks, the company said in a statement Saturday. Most of the recalls are in North America, with 61,000 vehicles subject to recall elsewhere.

The bug causes the truck’s adaptive cruise control, forward collision warning, antilock braking system and electronic stability control indicator lights to be illuminated, which indicate that those systems are unavailable, according to Stellantis. Foundation brake function would still be available, the company said.

Also Read: Byju's slams auditor BDO's resignation, calls it ‘escapist,’ questions legality: Report

The fluke means those vehicles would potentially fail US federal motor standards, which require the electronic stability control system to be operational.

Affected trucks can be fixed with a software update, which the company said will be provided free. Customers will be notified via mail.

Netherlands-based Stellantis, also the parent of the Jeep, Chrysler and Fiat brands, said it’s unaware of any accidents related to the recall.

Also Read: Jeff Bezos' Project Kuiper satellite internet to get UK approval, competition with Elon Musk's Starlink intensifies

Stay updated with the...
See more
Stay updated with the latest Business News on Petrol Price, Gold Rate, Income Tax Calculator along with Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On