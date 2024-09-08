Australia's mandate for big tech to improve kids' online safety results in a corporate hot potato game

Meta, which owns social media giants Instagram and Facebook has a plan for keeping kids safe online. By making companies like Apple and Google, with mobile phone app stores to allow the installation of popular apps only after parents approve it, according to a report by The Conversation. Apple responded to Meta by saying that Meta is shirking its online safety responsibilities (David Zalubowski/AP)

This comes after Australia’s eSafety Commissioner, Julie Inman Grant gave big tech a six-month deadline to develop codes for protecting kids and teens from online harms.

The eSafety Commissioner’s research found that children on average, first encounter online pornography at the age of 13. The Australian government laso announced earlier this year it was trialling “age assurance” technology to stop children from accessing online porn.

However, this has only resulted in a game of hot potato, with Apple responding by saying that Meta is shirking its online safety responsibilities, according to the report.

Though both Apple iPhones as well as Google Android phones already have the function for parental approval when it comes to installing apps, Meta's proposal can work if the phone itself is set up for someone under the age of 16, mandating the approval, according to the report.

