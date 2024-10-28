Edit Profile
    Live

    Stock market LIVE updates: How markets are doing on Monday, October 28

    By HT News Desk
    Oct 28, 2024 8:17 AM IST
    The share market closed well into the red during last week's trading session with both the benchmark indices down for the fourth week
    Summary

    The share market closed after a crash during last week's trading session with both the benchmark indices down for the fourth consecutive week.

    People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020.
    People walk past the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) building in Mumbai, India, March 9, 2020.

    The share market closed after a crash during last week's trading session with both the benchmark indices down for the fourth consecutive week. The benchmark BSE Sensex had closed at 79,402.29 after the trading session of last week ended on Friday, October 25, 2024. This was a fall of 0.83% or 662.87 points.

    The NSE Nifty on the other hand closed at 24,180.80, which was a loss of 0.9% or 218.60 points.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Oct 28, 2024 8:17 AM IST

    Almost 180 companies to announce Q2 results today on Monday, October 28, 2024

    Almost 180 companies are slated to announce their Q2 financial results today on Monday, October 28, 2024.

    These include Aarti Pharmalabs, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Power, Ajanta Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Anant Raj, Arvind, Arvind Fashions Limited, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, BHEL, Computer Age Management Services, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Elantas Beck India, Federal Bank, Firstsource Solutions, Gallantt Ispat, Gillette India, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Ideaforge Technology, Indegene, Indian Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, Indraprastha Gas, Jain Irrigation Systems, JBM Auto, JSW Infrastructure, LIC Housing Finance, LMW, Kalpataru Projects International, Kalyani Steels, KFin Technologies, Maharashtra Seamless, Motilal Oswal, NESCO, Nilkamal, NOCIL, Northern Arc Capital, Paradeep Phosphates, Pfizer, PTC India Financial Services, Poly Medicure, Punjab National Bank, Quess Corp, Railtel Corporation of India, Sapphire Foods India, SIS, Skipper, Shree Renuka Sugars, Shriram Pistons & Rings, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Sumito Chemical India, Supriya Lifescience, Suzlon Energy, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Tata Technologies, Vesuvius India, and Welspun Living.

    Oct 28, 2024 7:58 AM IST

    List of 10 stocks on F&O ban today on Monday, October 28, 2024

    Aarti Industries, Bandhan Bank, Dixon Technologies, Escorts Kubota, IDFC First Bank, Indiamart Intermesh, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, NMDC, and RBL Bank are ten stocks that are on the NSE F&O ban list for Monday, October 28, 2024

    Oct 28, 2024 7:56 AM IST

    What causes F&O contract ban on certain stocks?

    Stock market LIVE updates:

    Futures & Options (F&O) contracts for stocks goes into a ban period whenever the open interest (OI) exceeds 95% of the market-wide position limits (MWPL) and this ban is lifted only when the interest drops to lesser than 80%.

    Oct 28, 2024 7:49 AM IST

    NSE Nifty fell by 218.60 points during last week's close

    The NSE Nifty closed at 24,180.80, which was a loss of 0.9% or 218.60 points.

    Oct 28, 2024 7:48 AM IST

    BSE Sensex plummeted 662.87 points during last week's close

    The benchmark BSE Sensex had closed at 79,402.29 after the trading session of last week ended on Friday, October 25, 2024. This was a fall of 0.83% or 662.87 points.

    News business Stock market LIVE updates: How markets are doing on Monday, October 28
