Stock market LIVE updates: How markets are doing on Monday, October 28

Oct 28, 2024 8:17 AM IST

Stock market LIVE updates: Almost 180 companies are slated to announce their Q2 financial results today on Monday, October 28, 2024.

These include Aarti Pharmalabs, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Power, Ajanta Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Anant Raj, Arvind, Arvind Fashions Limited, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, BHEL, Computer Age Management Services, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Elantas Beck India, Federal Bank, Firstsource Solutions, Gallantt Ispat, Gillette India, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Ideaforge Technology, Indegene, Indian Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, Indraprastha Gas, Jain Irrigation Systems, JBM Auto, JSW Infrastructure, LIC Housing Finance, LMW, Kalpataru Projects International, Kalyani Steels, KFin Technologies, Maharashtra Seamless, Motilal Oswal, NESCO, Nilkamal, NOCIL, Northern Arc Capital, Paradeep Phosphates, Pfizer, PTC India Financial Services, Poly Medicure, Punjab National Bank, Quess Corp, Railtel Corporation of India, Sapphire Foods India, SIS, Skipper, Shree Renuka Sugars, Shriram Pistons & Rings, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Sumito Chemical India, Supriya Lifescience, Suzlon Energy, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Tata Technologies, Vesuvius India, and Welspun Living.