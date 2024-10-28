Stock market LIVE updates: How markets are doing on Monday, October 28
Stock market LIVE updates: The share market closed after a crash during last week's trading session with both the benchmark indices down for the fourth consecutive week.
Sock market LIVE updates: The share market closed after a crash during last week's trading session with both the benchmark indices down for the fourth consecutive week. The benchmark BSE Sensex had closed at 79,402.29 after the trading session of last week ended on Friday, October 25, 2024. This was a fall of 0.83% or 662.87 points....Read More
The NSE Nifty on the other hand closed at 24,180.80, which was a loss of 0.9% or 218.60 points.
Stock market LIVE updates: Almost 180 companies to announce Q2 results today on Monday, October 28, 2024
Stock market LIVE updates: Almost 180 companies are slated to announce their Q2 financial results today on Monday, October 28, 2024.
These include Aarti Pharmalabs, Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC, Adani Power, Ajanta Pharma, Ambuja Cements, Anant Raj, Arvind, Arvind Fashions Limited, Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, BHEL, Computer Age Management Services, Dalmia Bharat Sugar and Industries, Elantas Beck India, Federal Bank, Firstsource Solutions, Gallantt Ispat, Gillette India, Gujarat Ambuja Exports, Ideaforge Technology, Indegene, Indian Bank, Indian Oil Corporation, Indraprastha Gas, Jain Irrigation Systems, JBM Auto, JSW Infrastructure, LIC Housing Finance, LMW, Kalpataru Projects International, Kalyani Steels, KFin Technologies, Maharashtra Seamless, Motilal Oswal, NESCO, Nilkamal, NOCIL, Northern Arc Capital, Paradeep Phosphates, Pfizer, PTC India Financial Services, Poly Medicure, Punjab National Bank, Quess Corp, Railtel Corporation of India, Sapphire Foods India, SIS, Skipper, Shree Renuka Sugars, Shriram Pistons & Rings, Spandana Sphoorty Financial, Sudarshan Chemical Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Sumito Chemical India, Supriya Lifescience, Suzlon Energy, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Tata Technologies, Vesuvius India, and Welspun Living.
Stock market LIVE updates: List of 10 stocks on F&O ban today on Monday, October 28, 2024
Stock market LIVE updates: Aarti Industries, Bandhan Bank, Dixon Technologies, Escorts Kubota, IDFC First Bank, Indiamart Intermesh, L&T Finance, Manappuram Finance, NMDC, and RBL Bank are ten stocks that are on the NSE F&O ban list for MOnday, October 28, 2024
Stock market LIVE updates: What causes F&O contract ban on certain stocks?
Futures & Options (F&O) contracts for stocks goes into a ban period whenever the open interest (OI) exceeds 95% of the market-wide position limits (MWPL) and this ban is lifted only when the interest drops to lesser than 80%.
