Tata Capital PE fund raises ₹1,250 cr to invest in urbanisation, manufacturing
Mumbai, JTata Capital on Monday announced it has raised ₹1,250 crore for a private equity fund which will be investing in areas including urbanisation and manufacturing.
It announced the final closure of the ₹1,250 crore Tata Capital Growth Fund II, which is a successor to a similar fund.
The fund has both newer and existing investors, which include global and European fund of funds, Japanese institutions and a leading Asian development finance institution, a statement said.
The investment strategy for the new fund will be the same as in the first fund, it said, adding that the investments will be made in three identified themes.
These include strategic services, urbanization and discrete manufacturing in continuation of the earlier strategy, it said.
Tata Capital Growth Fund's managing partner Akhil Awasthi said a stable team, improving underlying economic fundamentals, imminent release of a vaccine and quality of the current portfolio that Tata Capital Growth Fund II has built till date inspires confidence that the Fund will continue to identify and invest in industry leading companies.
New fund raising activity has been impacted by the pandemic, as the economy struggled because of the lockdowns and other restrictions. According to EY, a consultancy firm, there was a 31 per cent dip in new fund raises by value for January-November 2020 at USD 5.9 billion. PTI AA RUJ RUJ
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IMF chief sees 'high degree of uncertainty' in global outlook
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Healthcare sector's revenue expected to grow 20% in 2021-22: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRFC IPO subscribed 65% on first day of offer
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
GST compensation shortfall: FinMin releases installment of ₹6,000 cr to states
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Forex intervention by RBI to touch USD 93 billion by March: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Trump admin slams China's Huawei, halting shipments from Intel, others: Report
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex closes 470 points lower at 48,564 pts, Nifty ends session at 14,228 pts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Shares hit over 1-week low as shadow lenders drop on fears of tighter rules
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Tata Capital PE fund raises ₹1,250 cr to invest in urbanisation, manufacturing
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Total speeds up renewables push with $2.5 bln investment in Indian solar power
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
IRFC IPO opens for subscription; wise decision to invest, say experts
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Indian stocks drop for a second day, tracking losses in Asia
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Bitcoin retreats from $40,000 level strategists view as key
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sensex opens over 200 points lower at 48,831; Nifty falls 70.60 points to 14,363
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
China GDP grows 2.3% in 2020, slowest in more than four decades: Official
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox