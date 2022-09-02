Home / Business / White House: Price cap on Russian oil will lower its revenues for Ukraine war

White House: Price cap on Russian oil will lower its revenues for Ukraine war

business
Published on Sep 02, 2022 10:46 PM IST

Earlier on Friday, the Group of Seven finance ministers agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil.

Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary.(Bloomberg)
Karine Jean-Pierre, White House press secretary.(Bloomberg)
Reuters | , Washington

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said on Friday a global price cap on Russian oil will significantly reduce Russia's revenue to fight the war in Ukraine.

She said a price cap will give more countries better leverage to strike deals with Russia and that the White House will work in the coming weeks to determine the price cap level.

Earlier on Friday, the Group of Seven finance ministers agreed to impose a price cap on Russian oil. (Reporting by Alexandra Alper and Nandita Bose in Washington)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ukraine war
ukraine war

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, September 02, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out