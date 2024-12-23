Xiaomi holds Internet Partner Conference; top developers, advertisers attend

The Xiaomi Internet Partner Conference was held in the national capital on December 16. During the event, top developers, advertisers, and industry leaders from the digital ecosystem gathered to explore opportunities for shopping a sustainable and open ecosystem. Top developers, advertisers, and industry leaders from the digital ecosystem gathered to explore opportunities for shopping a sustainable and open ecosystem

Nitesh Trivedi, head of internet business (partnerships and monetisation) for India and South Asia, Xiaomi, emphasised how the company's India ecosystem “powered by its expansive device network and HyperOS platform, delivers seamless connectivity across devices and user scenarios. Platforms and services such as GetApps, Mi Ads, and PatchWall create innovative opportunities for business growth through modular services, precision-driven advertising, and content-centered ad solutions, all aimed at enhancing user engagement and driving partner success.”

"India is one of the fastest-growing digital economies in the world, with over 900 million active internet users. Our commitment to the region extends beyond devices to creating a thriving ecosystem for apps, services, and content," Trivedi said.



“Through our commitment and the 'Grow with Xiaomi' strategy, we have developed a sustainable open digital ecosystem that ensures mutual benefits for both partners and users,” he added.

Xiaomi's GetApps platform

Xiaomi's GetApps platform enables developers to access a curated app store ecosystem with powerful monetization features.



By transforming apps into modular services accessible through home screen widgets, Xiaomi makes essential services instantly available without requiring downloads, increasing conversion rates while improving user experience, the company said in a statement.



Mi Ads

The mobile giant's ecosystem includes Mi Ads, which offers “precision advertising through machine learning-driven daily optimization to reduce costs, advanced analytics for deeper insights into delivery processes, and AI-powered creative solutions to boost user acquisition.”

PatchWall

Xiaomi India's PatchWall platform, which is integrated into its CTV (Connected TV) ecosystem, emerged as a significant driver of content discovery and ad placement, the mobile giant said in a press statement.

PatchWall enables content-driven ad solutions that enhance user engagement while maximizing advertisers' return on investment (ROI).

Major sporting events such as the IPL and ICC Cricket World Cup significantly boosted viewership and related ad opportunities on Xiaomi’s CTV platform.

"Our ecosystem is designed to unlock opportunities for our partners by

integrating smart ad solutions across PatchWall, CTV, and our broader app

ecosystem. Through our innovative content distribution and monetization strategies, we empower developers, brands, and advertisers to thrive in India's rapidly expanding digital landscape," Trivedi added.