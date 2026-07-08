Your Money: How to fix being broke by month end

Data (see Table 1) from the past few years suggests India’s consumption growth may well be riding on borrowed money. Credit card spending in metro cities and the rise of buy now, pay later (BNPL) schemes — estimated at $30-37 billion — across Tier 1 and Tier 2 cities are difficult to ignore.

Each individual payment may be too small to register, but together they can build into a surprisingly large monthly outflow. You promise yourself that next month you’ll do better, but behaviour has become habit, making it hard to stop. High earners aren’t immune. “I’ve seen ₹8 lakh/month earners more stressed about cash flow than someone earning ₹80,000. Higher income often makes the leaks bigger, not smaller — lifestyle simply expands to match the salary. Without a system, a raise just means you go broke at a more expensive standard of living,” says Khyati Mashru Vasani, founder and chief financial coach, PlantRich Consultancy LLP.

Thanks to the shift towards digital payments, many of these seemingly insignificant purchases stay hidden behind four-digit PINs.

Those few thousand rupees you’re falling short by every month are a leak you’re probably not trying hard enough to fix. The big payments — rent, EMIs, school fees, fuel costs and so on — are well accounted for. It’s the smaller expenses that are easy to overlook. Multiple food deliveries to satisfy untimely cravings, a few extras in your grocery basket that set you back a couple of thousand rupees each time, that imported fruit or coffee from a popular café chain — it all adds up.

“Beware of little expenses. A small leak will sink a great ship.” Benjamin Franklin reportedly said this nearly 300 years ago. The proverb rings especially true in today’s age of hyper-consumption.

Left unchecked, discretionary spending can easily turn into lifestyle creep that eventually becomes a debt burden, regardless of how substantial one’s monthly income is. An additional unplanned spend of ₹1,000 a day adds up to ₹30,000 a month. Keep it up and that’s ₹3.6 lakh a year (see Table 2).

Being unaware of these small spending leaks makes it harder to distinguish between spending you genuinely value and spending driven by habit. When we’re happy, we spend to celebrate. When we’re bored, we scroll and shop. You get the gist. The outcome is the same as month-end approaches: a bank account with no surplus, lifestyle creep that has eaten into your savings, replaced them with guilt or worse, debt, and left you anxiously waiting for the next salary to arrive.

Begin with intentional tracking

Traditionally, tracking expenses means maintaining an Excel sheet or downloading a budgeting app and recording every expense, big and small. But this can be tedious and uncomfortable because it forces you to confront the possibility that you’re living beyond your means. Instead, begin by tracking only small leaks. Leave out EMIs, rent and utility bills. Exclude essential groceries such as kitchen staples, necessary personal care items and daily perishables.

Start with spending on food delivery apps, packaged snacks and weekend outings. Then add salon extras, Amazon purchases and café visits. Track anything that feels even slightly discretionary — spending that you didn’t really need but that chips away at your monthly surplus.

Once identified, these “extras” can be addressed through better discipline and small changes in everyday money habits.

Says Deepali Sen, managing partner, Srujan Financial Services, “Sweeping monthly surpluses into a liquid or short term fund and tying it to a goal is the practical option. Some clients use this to set aside money for their kids’ school fees or insurance premiums. This means small monthly amounts do not slip through the cracks and get used to fund essential recurring expenses.”

Your behaviour matters

If trying to be disciplined isn’t working, create a system.

Create friction before buying. Leave items in your online shopping cart for at least two days before checking out. Remove all saved payment cards. Re-entering your card details after a delay creates enough friction to help you reconsider.

Schedule a monthly spending audit. Set aside two hours on the same date every month to review subscriptions, food delivery and other discretionary spending. Block the time in your calendar and treat it like a mandatory audit rather than routine expense tracking.

Identify the trigger. Is it food delivery when work gets stressful? Shopping when you’re bored? Picking up the dinner bill every weekend because you’re trying to signal status? Understand what’s driving the behaviour and address the cause. If work stress is the trigger, find ways to reduce it. If boredom is the problem, replace shopping with an activity that keeps you engaged.

Set hard limits. Leave room for occasional indulgences, but establish a firm ceiling beyond which you won’t spend.

Pay yourself first

Money sitting in your bank account feels available, making it easy to justify spending rather than seeing it as an opportunity to build wealth. Paying yourself first means automatically moving a fixed amount into an investment before you have the chance to spend it.

Your investments are no longer whatever is left over at the end of the month but a predetermined amount. Automate the process through a recurring deposit or a systematic investment plan (SIP). Depending on your goals, the money can go into a low-risk liquid fund for emergencies or equity mutual funds for long-term wealth creation.

Done properly, this final step not only plugs the small leaks but also redirects that money towards building your future. The pressure to consume is everywhere, and lifestyle creep is real. At the same time, AI-driven disruption has introduced genuine uncertainty into many jobs, making expensive lifestyle upgrades harder to sustain. Rather than ending every month wondering where your money went, identifying small spending leaks, changing your behaviour and paying yourself first can help turn month-end anxiety into long-term financial security.

Lisa Pallavi Barbora is a freelance writer and author of Money & Her