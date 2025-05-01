2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs rivals: Price Comparison

Royal Enfield recently updated its most accessible offering, the Hunter 350, with a host of changes for the new model year. The 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 starts from ₹1.50 lakh (ex-showroom) and gets new colours, more features, and a much-needed updated rear suspension. The bike is one of the top sellers for the company, and the latest updates are only expected to increase its popularity even further. But what else does the 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 compete against? Let’s take a look. The 2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 arrives with new colours, more features, and a much-needed updated rear suspension

The 2025 TVS Ronin comes with minor cosmetic changes

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs TVS Ronin

The closest rival to the Hunter 350, the TVS Ronin, also received a comprehensive update earlier this year. The bike received two new colours, dual-channel ABS on the mid-spec variant, and visual tweaks including blacked-out headlamp surrounds, revised seat, and a slimmer rear mudguard. The bike continues to draw power from the 225 cc oil-cooled motor tuned for 20.1 bhp and 19.93 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Ronin is priced from ₹1.35 lakh, going up to ₹1.73 lakh (ex-showroom).

The 2025 Honda CB350RS gets new colour schemes and an OBD-2B compliant motor

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Honda CB350RS

The sportier iteration based on the CB350 platform, the Honda CB350RS gets chopped mudguards, ribbed seat, an LED headlamp, and brighter colours that add to its youthful appeal. It draws power from the same 348 cc single-cylinder motor tuned for 20.7 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque, making it slightly more powerful than the Hunter 350. Much like the Hunter, the CB350RS is also targeted at younger buyers but the Honda neo-retro commands a premium pricing starting at ₹2.16 lakh, going up to ₹2.19 lakh (ex-showroom). Rumour has it that Honda is developing a RE Hunter rival based on the CB350, but the model is still some time away from launch.

The Triumph Speed T4 is available in three colour options including Pearl Metallic White, Cocktail Wine Red and Phantom Black.

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Triumph Speed T4

Bringing the neo-retro looks with modern performance, the Triumph Speed T4 promises the best of both at a highly attractive price. It packs the familiar 399 cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor tuned for more torque, producing 30.6 bhp and 36 Nm. The Speed T4 benefits from a promising chassis, bassy exhaust note and a recent price correction. This means the Triumph Speed T4 is now priced at ₹1.99 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing it closer to the Royal Enfield Hunter 350’s territory.

The Jawa Forty Two brings modern classic looks with sporty handling

2025 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 vs Jawa Forty Two

For those looking at a fun retro machine, the Jawa Forty Two fits the bill as much as the Hunter 350 does. The bike stays true to the retro looks, albeit with a modern heart. The 294 cc motor produces 27 bhp and 26 Nm of peak torque, paired with a 6-speed gearbox. The Forty Two balances easy riding with sporty handling, bringing some fun to the modern-classic space. The Jawa 42 is priced from ₹1.75 lakh, going up to ₹2.01 lakh (ex-showroom), bringing it in the same space as the Hunter 350.