India's 1st green hydrogen fuel cell public bus to run from Monday at Kartavya Path

Union Minister of Petroleum & Natural Gas Hardeep Singh Puri is set to launch India's first green hydrogen fuel cell bus at Kartavya Path in Delhi on Monday, according to the Press Information Bureau (PIB). The initiative is part of Indian Oil's efforts to conduct operational trials of 15 fuel cell buses powered by green hydrogen on designated routes in Delhi, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh. The program kicks off with the unveiling of the first two fuel cell buses at India Gate. IndianOil is conducting operational trials of 15 fuel cell buses powered by green hydrogen.(PIB)

ALSO READ: Union minister Jitendra Singh unveils indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell bus in Pune

This project marks a significant milestone as it is the first-ever initiative in India to provide green hydrogen at 350 bar pressure for fuel cell bus operation. Indian Oil has also established a refuelling facility at its R&D campus in Faridabad, capable of refuelling green hydrogen produced through electrolysis using solar PV panels.

ALSO READ: Rail minister announces India's first hydrogen train; Know the technology

Green hydrogen, produced using renewable energy sources, is regarded as a low-carbon fuel and an alternative to imported energy. It taps into India's abundant renewable energy resources, offering versatility for various applications, including fuel and industrial feedstock. It can replace fossil fuel-derived feedstocks in sectors such as petroleum refining, fertiliser production, and steel manufacturing.

Fuel cell technology is gaining prominence in the realm of e-mobility, where hydrogen serves as a fuel for fuel cells. The electro-chemical process in fuel cells efficiently converts hydrogen and oxygen into water, generating electrical energy.

ALSO READ: Toyota exhibits hydrogen fuel cell car, offers up to 640km range

Fuel cell vehicles boast advantages like longer ranges and shorter refuelling times compared to battery-powered vehicles. Hydrogen gas is stored onboard at high pressure, typically at 350 bar.

Once these first two buses are launched, they will collectively cover over 300,000 kilometres during long-term performance and durability assessments, PIB statement said. The data generated through these trials will serve as a valuable national resource, shaping the future of zero-emission mobility in India driven by green hydrogen.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON