Union minister Jitendra Singh unveils indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell bus in Pune

Union minister of state for science and technology Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday officially unveiled India’s first indigenously developed hydrogen fuel cell bus in Pune. The hydrogen fuel cell technology has been developed by KPIT in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research – National Chemical Laboratory (CSIR-NCL) and Central Electrochemical Research Institute (CSIR-CECRI).
Singh said,”Green hydrogen is an excellent clean energy vector that enables deep decarbonisation of difficult-to-abate emissions from the refining, fertiliser, steel, cement industries and also from the heavy commercial transportation sector.”
The fuel cell utilises hydrogen and air to generate electricity to power the bus and the only effluent from the bus is water, therefore making it possibly the most environmentally friendly mode of transportation.
“The high efficiency of fuel cell vehicles and the high energy density of hydrogen ensures that the operational costs in rupees per kilometre for fuel cell trucks and buses are lower than diesel-powered vehicles and this can bring freight revolution in India. Moreover, fuel cell vehicles also give zero greenhouse gas emissions,” said Singh.
Dr Singh pointed out that about 12-14% of carbon dioxide emissions and particulate emissions come from diesel-powered heavy commercial vehicles and these are decentralised emissions and hence difficult to capture. He said, “Hydrogen fuelled vehicles provide an excellent means to eliminate the on-road emissions from this sector.”
At CSIR-NCL, Singh inaugurated the Bisphenol-A pilot plant where he said these pilot plants have successfully demonstrated novel process technologies developed by NCL under CSIR’s Covid-19 mission program and Bulk Chemicals mission program.
Bisphenol-A (BPA) is a feedstock for the production of epoxy resins, polycarbonate and other engineering plastics. He said, “The global market for Bisphenol-A is projected to reach 7.1 million tonnes by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2% over the analysis period 2020-2027. The entire estimated annual demand of 1, 35,000 tonnes in India is imported today. The Minister hoped that CSIR-NCL’s technology will enable import substitution of this important raw material and help in India’s Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative.”
Pune ZP conducts awareness campaigns in 535 gram panchayats to improve sex ratio
In an attempt to improve the sex ratio in Pune rural, Pune zilla parishad has taken awareness campaigns in over 535 gram panchayats with sex ratio below 912. Rural areas of Pune have a sex ratio of 948 females per 1,000 males, said officials. According to chief executive officer of the Pune zilla parishad, Ayush Prasad, in 2011 census, the sex ratio was 833 per 1,000.
10kg IED recovered in Kashmir’s Pulwama
Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday recovered an improvised explosive device (IED) weighing over 10kg in south Kashmir's Pulwama district. The device is being destroyed right now, the police said. “On a specific input of police, an IED, approx 10-12 Kgm has been recovered in Beihgund area of #Tral. Police and Army are on the job to destroy it insitu. A major #terror incident averted (sic),” said Kashmir Police in a tweet.
Lawyers,litigants demand activation of display board facility at Pune district court
Litigants and lawyers visiting the district court at Shivajinagar are facing inconvenience due to dysfunctional display boards for the past several months. The 10 boards installed outside all the court hall rooms facilitate litigants and lawyers for knowing their called out cases status and other associated details through the display board screen. The Pune Bar Association members have demanded to reactivate this facility for the benefit of the court visitors including lawyers.
Motorcyclist killed in fatal collision with truck in Pune
A 45-year-old man was killed after a speeding truck hit his motorcycle at Sangamwadi on Friday morning. The deceased was identified as Robert Laurance Masalamani (45), a resident of Ashok nagar in Yerawada. Police have arrested a resident of Wagholi (32), truck driver Pandurang Kisan Lokade. Yerawada police have registered a case under sections 304 a (Causing death by negligence), 279 (rash driving) and other relevant sections under Motor Vehicle Act.
Two shops burgled in Kondhwa Khurd
Two shops at a commercial complex in Kondhwa Khurd area were allegedly burgled between Friday night and Saturday morning and clothes, shoes and watches worth Rs 1.25 lakh were stolen, police said. A complaint regarding the incident was filed by Sachin Jadhav, owner of a store at Jijamata Complex, Kondhwa Khurd. Soon after he noticed that the adjoining shop was also looted in the same manner.
