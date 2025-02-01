New-gen KTM 390 Adventure S and 390 Adventure X specs revealed

Three months after its global debut and nearly two months after its India debut, KTM has finally announced specifications for the new-generation 390 Adventure range. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure lineup will be available globally in three variants - X, S and R. The 390 Adventure X is the more road-biased option, while the 390 Adventure S gets more off-road capability. The new 390 Adventure R is the more hardcore off-road-ready variant. India will get the 390 ADV X and S trims, while the R will be reserved for international markets. The 2025 KTM 390 Adventure lineup will be launched worldwide in three variants: X, S, and R, with the X and S models expected to be introduced in India shortly.

KTM 390 Adventure: Design

The latest KTM 390 Adventure features a dual-projector headlamp assembly complemented by LED daytime running lights, a newly designed beak-style front mudguard, and an aggressively styled front cowl. According to KTM, the overall aesthetic and graphics draw inspiration from the brand's Dakar rally motorcycles, showcasing a more top-heavy design. The 390 Adventure R is fitted with 21-inch front and 18-inch rear wire-spoked wheels, equipped with tubeless Mitas Enduro Trail dual-purpose tyres. In contrast, the 390 Adventure X is designed with 19-inch front and 17-inch rear cast alloy wheels, featuring tyres that are more suited for road use. The 390 Adventure S, intended for the Indian market, was presented at India Bike Week 2024, showcasing 21-inch front and 17-inch rear spoked wheels fitted with Apollo Tramplr tyres.

KTM 390 Adventure: Specs

The new KTM 390 Adventure series is equipped with the latest 399 cc LC4c single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine derived from the 390 Duke. This engine produces 44 bhp at 8,500 rpm and generates a peak torque of 39 Nm at 7,000 rpm, and it is coupled with a 6-speed transmission. Additionally, the engine features an assist and slipper clutch along with a bi-directional quickshifter. KTM asserts that the gearbox has been refined to facilitate smoother shifting in the fifth and sixth gears. The manufacturer claims that the 390 Adventure lineup achieves a fuel efficiency of 29 kmpl.

KTM 390 Adventure: Suspension and brakes

The latest KTM 390 Adventure features an upgraded steel trellis frame along with a redesigned subframe that provides enhanced rigidity compared to the previous model. The 390 Adventure R is equipped with fully adjustable suspension, incorporating 43 mm WP Apex USD forks at the front and a monoshock unit at the rear, both offering 230 mm of travel. In contrast, the 390 Adventure X shares the same suspension configuration but has reduced travel of 200 mm at both ends. The braking system consists of a 320 mm front disc and a 240 mm rear disc, utilizing ByBre radial calipers for effective stopping power.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Ground Clearance & Seat Height

The 390 Adventure R sits taller with a seat height of 870 mm and a ground clearance of 272 mm. The 390 Adventure X sits lower at 825 mm, while the ground clearance measures 232 mm. Both versions offer a fuel tank capacity of 14 litres and a dry weight of 165 kg, while the kerb weight stands at 183 kg.

2025 KTM 390 Adventure: Features

The new 390 Adventure range is well-equipped with a host of features, including a 5-inch TFT digital instrument console that offers Bluetooth connectivity across all variants. This motorcycle is also fitted with cruise control, cornering traction control, cornering ABS, and multiple ride modes—namely Street, Rain, and Off-road—along with a specific Off-road ABS mode. The 390 Adventure X serves as the more basic model, lacking several features such as cruise control, cornering traction control, ride modes, and cornering ABS, although it does retain the off-road ABS functionality. Additionally, the new 390 Adventure range includes adjustable foot pegs that can be set in two positions—standing or seated—to enhance rider comfort.