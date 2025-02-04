Menu Explore
Ola Roadster X electric motorcycle to launch tomorrow

ByHT News Desk
Feb 04, 2025 04:50 PM IST

Ola Roadster X has a claimed range of up to 200 km and a top speed of 124 kmph.

Ola Electric earlier unveiled its lineup of electric motorcycles. There is the Roadster, Roadster X and Roadster Pro. Now, the manufacturer is all-set to launch the Roadster X in the Indian market tomorrow. The Roadster X is the most affordable out of the three as it is priced at 74,999 ex-showroom.

Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric riding the Roadster electric motorcycle.
Bhavish Aggarwal, CEO of Ola Electric riding the Roadster electric motorcycle.

The production of the electric motorcycles was started recently and now it seems like the deliveries are all set to start soon. The bookings for the Ola Roadster are open for a token amount of 999. As of now, it is expected that the deliveries of the smallest battery pack will commence.

(Read more: Ola Gen 3 electric scooters launched, prices start at 79,999)

What are the battery pack options and range of the Ola Roadster X?

Ola Electric will offer the Roadster X with three battery pack options - 2.5 kWh with a claimed range of 117 km, then there is the 3.5 kWh with 159 km of certified range and finally, there is the 4.5 kWh battery pack which claims a riding range of 200 km.

What is the top speed of the Ola Roadster X?

The smallest battery pack has a top speed of 105 kmph, the mid-spec variant has a top speed of 117 kmph and the top-end variant can go hit 124 kmph of top speed.

What are the specifications of the Ola Roadster X?

Ola Roadster X uses an electric motor that can deliver a peak power of 11 kW and a peak torque output of 58 Nm. All three variants use the same electric motor.

How long does the battery of the Ola Roadster X take to charge?

The 2.5 kWh battery pack takes 3.3 hours, the 3.5 kWh battery can charge fully in 4.6 hours whereas the largest battery pack takes 5.9 hours to reach 100 per cent.

(Read more: Ola's MoveOS 5 Beta to roll out from mid-February. Check new features)

What are the features of the Ola Roadster X?

Ola Roadster X is equipped with a Combi Braking System (CBS) featuring disc brakes at the front, utilizing brake-by-wire technology. Additionally, the motorcycle provides three riding modes: Sports, Normal, and Eco. The 4.3-inch LCD segment display, powered by MoveOS 5, includes features such as Ola Maps Navigation (Turn by Turn), advanced regenerative braking, cruise control, Riding Modes, DIY Mode, TPMS alerts, and over-the-air updates. Furthermore, the motorcycle supports Digital Key Unlock and connectivity with the Ola Electric App.

