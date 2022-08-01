TVS Motor sales rise 13% in July

TVS Motor Company on Monday reported a 13 per cent increase in total sales at 3,14,639 units in July.

The company had posted a total sales of 2,78,855 units in the same month last year, TVS Motor Company said in a statement.

Total two-wheelers sales were up 14 per cent at 2,99,658 units last month, as against sales of 2,62,728 units in July 2021, it added.

Domestic two-wheeler sales stood at 2,01,942 units as compared to 1,75,169 units in the year-ago month, up 15 per cent, the company said.

"The company has invested in strategic relationships and action plans for the supply of semiconductors and the efforts are yielding results with improvements seen this month as well," it said.