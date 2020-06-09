e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jun 09, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Chandigarh / 18 IAS, 7 HCS officers transferred in Haryana

18 IAS, 7 HCS officers transferred in Haryana

Mahavir Singh is new Panchkula MC chief; Ram Kumar Singh posted as Mahendergarh DC

chandigarh Updated: Jun 09, 2020 22:57 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
Hindustantimes
         

Haryana government on Tuesday issued transfer and posting orders of 18 IAS and seven HCS officers.

Among those transferred is director general, secondary education, Amneet P Kumar, who has been posted as director general, medical education and research, replacing DK Behera, who was posted as managing director, Hafed.

Panchkula municipal commissioner Sumedha Kataria has been posted as chief administrator, Haryana state agricultural marketing board, replacing J Ganesan, who was posted as director, secondary education.

Karnal Smart City CEO Rajiv Mehta was posted as chief vigilance officer, HSVP and urban estates, Haryana. Karnal deputy commissioner Nishant Kumar Yadav has been given the additional charge of CEO, Karnal Smart City.

Faridabad additional deputy commissioner Ram Kumar Singh was posted as Mahendergarh deputy commissioner.

Faridabad HSVP administrator Pradeep Dahiya was given the additional charge of Faridabad additional deputy commissioner. Kaithal additional deputy commissioner Mahavir Singh was posted as Panchkula municipal corporation commissioner.

Mahendergarh deputy commissioner Jagdish Sharma was posted as Sonepat municipal corporation commissioner.

top news
India’s ties with Nepal set for deep freeze after Kathmandu’s decisive step on new map
India’s ties with Nepal set for deep freeze after Kathmandu’s decisive step on new map
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
India, China disengage at Ladakh standoff points, commanders to meet tomorrow
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
LG says Kejriwal’s decision to reserve hospitals was unconstitutional
Assam gas well fire could take 4 weeks to extinguish, says OIL
Assam gas well fire could take 4 weeks to extinguish, says OIL
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Maharashtra’s Covid-19 tally crosses 90,000-mark with 2,259 cases
Tensions rise as China sends fighter jets after US transport plane flies over Taiwan
Tensions rise as China sends fighter jets after US transport plane flies over Taiwan
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
In India and the US, a tale of two rights movements, writes Salman Khurshid
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
‘We won’t leave Kashmir’: Kin of slain Kashmiri Pandit sarpanch Ajay Pandita
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19Covid-19 Active casesPetrol PriceJharkhand Covid-19HPBOSE 10th Result Live UpdatesChiranjeevi Sarja funeral

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

chandigarh news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In