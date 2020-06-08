e-paper
2 held for assaulting, robbing electrician in Chandigarh

Santosh Sharma, 32, was on his way back to Mauli Jagran after finishing work in Zirakpur when the two assaulted him and fled with his wallet, mobile phone and trousers

chandigarh Updated: Jun 08, 2020 23:21 IST
Hindustan Times, Chandigarh
The men who assaulted and robbed a Chandigarh electrician were identified as Banty, 24, and Aman, 18, from Hallomajra .
The men who assaulted and robbed a Chandigarh electrician were identified as Banty, 24, and Aman, 18, from Hallomajra .
         

Chandigarh Two persons who assaulted an electrician and fled with his wallet, mobile phone and trousers on May 29 at Mauli Jagran were arrested on Monday.

Identified as Banty, 24, and Aman, 18, the two lived in Hallomajra and were unemployed. They were sent to judicial custody and the mobile phone and Aadhaar card belonging to electrician Santosh Sharma, aged 32 years, were recovered from their possession, police said.

Sharma, who lives in Mauli Jagran,was on his way back home from Zirakpur where he had been working when he intervened to stop some men engaged in an altercation. It was then that Aman and Banty, who were a part of the group, assaulted him and fled with his belongings.

Even though he sustained head injuries, Sharma managed to walk home, from where his family members took him to Government Medical College & Hospital, Sector 32.

A case under sections 356, 379A of IPC was registered at the Mauli Jagran police station.

